Running into one of the top teams in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, the Eastern Lady Eagles suffered a 67-36 loss Monday night at home in varsity girls basketball play.
South Webster’s depth was a factor, as nine different players scored, led by Bri Claxon with 24 points. Skylar Zimmerman added nine points, while Bella Claxon and Faith Maloney added eight each.
Eastern was able to stay close to South Webster in the first quarter, as Abby Cochenour hit a pair of three-point shots and two free throws. Freshman Cylie Weaver added a basket. EHS was behind by five, 15-10, as the game moved to the second quarter. The Lady Jeeps rolled off 16 points in the second quarter to seize control and then tallied 24 in the third, putting the game out of each for EHS.
For Eastern, Abby Cochenour scored 24 of her team’s points, followed by Cylie Weaver with five, Kelsey Helphenstine with four, and Addison Cochenour with two.
The Lady Eagles are off until after Christmas when they head to Western on Monday, Dec. 27 for a 6 p.m. game.
SWHS — 15 16 24 12 — 67
EHS — 10 5 10 11 — 36
SOUTH WEBSTER (67) — Faith Maloney 4 0 0-0 8, Cailee Blevins 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Hanes 2 0 0-0 4, Makayla Raynard 1 0 0-0 2, Grace Baker 1 0 0-0 2, Bri Claxon 9 2 0-0 24, Bella Claxon 2 1 1-2 8, Skylar Zimmerman 3 1 0-0 9, Riley Raynard 1 2 0-0 8, Kennedy Murphy 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 24 6 1-2 67.
EASTERN (36) — Cylie Weaver 2 0 1-1 5, Kelsey Helphenstine 1 0 2-2 4, Addison Cochenour 1 0 0-0 2, Lydia Park 0 0 0-0 0, Payton Hardin 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Cochenour 4 4 4-4 24, Anna Lesh 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 4 7-7 36.
