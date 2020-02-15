It was a battle among Eagles Saturday afternoon. The Eastern Eagles took on the Belpre Golden Eagles in a Divison IV sectional final at Wellston High School. Belpre outlasted Eastern 53-29.
“We definitely came out with the right mindset, which is good. All week these kids were focused. We’ve seen them (Belpre) on film and thought we could play with them in the first quarter. We did and played well. We started out strong. It was all about our aggressiveness (in) the first quarter," said Eastern head coach Travis Hale. "We led the second quarter about a minute. It got loose from us. They (Belpre) turned up the pressure a bit. They run the court really well, and it’s my fault, but our conditioning isn’t to that level. We ran out of gas, and I was using timeouts just to get kids breathers."
Led by two triples from Abby Cochenour, Eastern jumped out to an 8-2 lead over Belpre with 4:02 to go in the first. The Eagles then held an 11-9 lead with 1:26 to go in the quarter before Belpre took a 12-11 lead after the opening frame. After Belpre took a quick 14-11 lead, Cochenour then hit her third three of the night at the 6:02 mark in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14. Eastern then took a 16-14 lead midway through the quarter, but Belpre ended the half on a 9-0 run and took a 23-16 lead into the half.
“Going into halftime, I felt we were in pretty good shape. We went out in the second half and were still only down about eight with four minutes to go. But then they just went on a run, and their conditioning showed. They got up and down the floor and got some easy buckets that way. I thought our half-court defense was really strong, but when they got up and down the court, we were in trouble,” said Hale.
Belpre outscored Eastern 9-6 in a tightly-contested third quarter as Eastern trailed 36-22 entering the fourth. The Eagles continued to battle with valient effort in the fourth but fell to Belpre 53-29. Defensively for the Eagles, they were able to dictate the pace of play for a majority of the game and cause Belpre some trouble with an altered 2-3 zone forcing the Golden Eagles into 16 turnovers.
“We tried to slow it down with our 2-3 zone. We tried to alter it different ways that I have never done before. Its almost like a half-zone/half-man-to-man, but we were trying to take certain kids away. We were able to do that, but number 22 (Kyna Waderker) and her athleticism got the best of us late in the game. We ran out of gas," said Hale. "Our kids were willing to fight, and I appreciate it.”
Abby Cochenour paced Eastern with 14 points (three triples) and four steals. Mackenzie Greene scored five points along with four rebounds, while Andee Lester scored six points along with nine rebounds. Skylar White rounded out the Eastern scoring with four points. Addison Cochenour was also in the stat column with seven rebounds, and Chloe' Dixon had a rebound and an assist.
Eastern will say goodbye to hardworking senior leader Mackenzie Greene. “Mackenzie Greene is our senior. I think she represents Eastern very well. She's a great kid, and she does a great job mentoring our younger kids.”
The Eagles will be a team to watch out for next season in the SOC and among Divison IV teams, as they will return a roster loaded with talent including players such as Abby Cochenour, Addison Cochenour, Andee Lester, Skylar White, Chloe Dixon, and Kelsey Helphenstine.
“We have a lot of experienced players coming back, but we have to do some stuff in the summer in the offseason to get better with the basketball," said Hale. "Abby and Andee do a lot for us, and teams are going to key on them. We’ve got to put in some offseason work. We do have a lot back, so we are pretty optimistic of what we can do in our league."
The Lady Eagles end the year at 7-17 overall and finished Southern Ohio Conference Division II play at 1-15.
