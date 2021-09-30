Western continues to battle through the 2021 volleyball season with multiple five-set contests in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
Junior Kenzi Ferneau also had a milestone Thursday night at Clay, recording her 1,000th career dig.
The following sections include statistics from recent contests.
Sept. 18
The Lady Indians nearly picked up their second victory of the season in a Saturday afternoon home battle with Portsmouth Clay. However, the visiting Panthers took the fifth and final set to leave with a 3-2 win (25-22, 24-26, 21-25, 26-24, 15-8).
Kenzi Ferneau led the way in digs with 29, adding 9 kills and 1 assist. Senior Taylor Grooms had a busy game, going 10-for-11 in serve receive while providing 5 kills, 10 digs, 12 assists.
Senior Alyssa Marhoover served 23-for-25 with 5 aces, while having 4 kills, 10 digs and 3 assists. Her freshman sister, Kerrigan Marhoover, served 17-for-19 with 2 aces, and was 14-for-14 in serve receive while providing 7 digs and 8 assists.
Senior Abbi Grooms served 17-for-17 with 4 aces, adding 11 digs and 1 assist. Senior Maddie Clay served 14-for-15 with 2 aces and recorded 4 digs.
Megan Whitley provided 9 digs and was 8-for-8 in serve receive. Additional statistics included: Sakayla Beckett with 5 kills and 4 digs; Katelynn Penwell with 3 kills and 2 digs; Chloe Beekman with 2 kills and 12 digs; and Emma Durham with 2 digs and 1 assist.
Sept. 21
Squaring off with the SOC I leading Notre Dame Lady Titans, Western suffered a three-set loss (12-25, 16-25, 21-25) in a Tuesday evening home match.
Alyssa Marhoover led statistically with 5 kills, 1 block, 9 digs, 1 assist, served 7-for-7, and went 10-for-10 serve receive. Taylor Grooms also had a strong night with 4 kills, 12 digs, and 6 assists. Grooms also served 15-for-15 with 2 aces.
Kenzi Ferneau led in digs with 15, also having 6 kills and 3 assists. Chloe Beekman added 2 kills, 7 digs and 1 assist. Abbi Grooms served 6-for-6 with 4 digs and an assist.
Kerrigan Marhoover had 6 digs and 7 assists, while Sakayla Beckett provided 4 kills and a dig. Megan Whitley had 4 digs, followed by Emma Durham with 2 and Maddie Clay and Finley May with 1 each.
Sept. 23
Western waged another competitive five-set battle on Sept. 23, taking on the visiting Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.
Ultimately, Symmes Valley escaped with a 3-2 win (14-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 15-6).
Taylor Grooms had 9 kills, 2 blocks, 12 digs, and 6 assists. She also served 14-for-15 with 1 ace and was 10-for-11 in serve receive.
Alyssa Marhoover recorded 7 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs and provided 1 assist. Marhoover was the leading server, going 19-for-22 with 5 aces. She was also 15-for-16 in serve receive. Kerrigan Marhoover served 16-for-17 with 1 ace, while providing 8 digs and 7 assists.
Abbi Grooms and Maddie Clay both served 15-for-16. Grooms fired across 3 aces and provided 4 digs. Clay made 10 digs and gave out an assist.
Kenzi Ferneau led the team in digs with 24 to go along with 2 kills, 2 blocks, and 6 assists. Sakayla Beckett added 6 kills, 2 blocks, and a dig. Chloe Beekman had 4 kills and 9 digs. Finley May contributed 3 digs.
Sept. 29
Down 0-2 to the visiting Symmes Valley Lady Vikings, Western attempted to make a comeback, but ultimately suffered a 1-3 defeat (18-25, 22-25, 25-17, 17-25).
Kenzi Ferneau leveled 8 kills, served 10-for-10 with 1 ace, made 28 digs, had 7 assists, and was 19-for-21 in serve receive.
Taylor Grooms recorded 6 kills, served 16-for-17 with 3 aces, made 16 digs, provided 13 assists, and went 11-for-13 in serve receive.
Alyssa Marhoover notched 5 kills, served 16-for-18 with 3 aces, recorded 14 digs, and finished 13-for-14 in serve receive. Kerrigan Marhoover had 16 digs, 4 assists, 1 kill, and served 10-for-10 with 1 ace.
Abbi Grooms served 16-for-19 with 4 aces, and made 5 digs. Sakayla Beckett added 3 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs, and 1 assist. Chloe Beekman had 6 kills and 4 digs. Megan Whitley provided 12 digs, while Maddie Clay had 3.
Sept. 30
On Thursday night, Western traveled to Clay and waged another five-set battle with the hosting Clay Lady Panthers, suffering a 2-3 loss (20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 18-25, 8-15).
However, there was one very special highlight for the Western Lady Indians as junior Kenzi Ferneau recorded her 1,000th dig.
Up Next
Western has four straight home games scheduled this week, as North Adams comes to visit Monday, followed by Green Tuesday, Lynchburg-Clay Wednesday and Sciotoville East Thursday.
