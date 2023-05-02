SSU Bears

Shawnee State University's men's and women's track and field teams competed at the Miami University Redhawk Invitational on April 28 and 29. 

On the men's side, Waverly grad Hunter Hoover won the men's 5000m race with a time of 14:55.94, beating the 2nd place finisher by 15 seconds.


