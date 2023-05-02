Shawnee State University's men's and women's track and field teams competed at the Miami University Redhawk Invitational on April 28 and 29.
On the men's side, Waverly grad Hunter Hoover won the men's 5000m race with a time of 14:55.94, beating the 2nd place finisher by 15 seconds.
In the 1500m race, Aiden Kammler finished in 1st with a time of 3:57.40. Following Kammler, Cody Booth finished in 4th (3:59.52), Dylan French finished in 8th (4:03.82), Waverly grad Philip Evory finished in 13th (4:18.89), Evan Siberell finished in 17th (4:42.20), Zach Sharrock finished in 18th(4:46.86), and Jared Flowers finished in 21st (4:56.62).
The Bears were well represented in the 800m race with Aiden Kammler finishing in 3rd with a time of 1:57.69. Mason Blizzard also had a top-10 finish, finishing in 7th with a time of 1:58.45. Following Kammler and Blizzard, Cody Booth and Dylan French finished in 12th and 13th, respectively, Matthew Rauch finished in 17th, Evan Siberell finished in 19th, and Jared Flowers finished in 21st. In the shot put, Matthew Rauch finished in 12th with a throw of 7.45m.
On the women's side, Jozi Brown finished 3rd in the 1500m race with a time of 4:45.51. Following Brown, McKenna Pannell finished in 10th place. The duo also competed in the 800 where Brown finished in 3rd and Pannell finished in 6th.
