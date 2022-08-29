Morton kickoff

Eastern’s Dylan Morton kicks off for the Eagles in the game at Huntington.

 Baden Fuller for the News Watchman

Eastern hit the road for the second straight week traveling to Ross County searching for their first win of the young season, as they squared off against the Huntington Huntsmen.

Although the Eagles held the Huntsmen scoreless for the final three quarters, Huntington scored a pair of early touchdowns as the Eagles fell 14-7 in a tight contest.

