Eastern hit the road for the second straight week traveling to Ross County searching for their first win of the young season, as they squared off against the Huntington Huntsmen.
Although the Eagles held the Huntsmen scoreless for the final three quarters, Huntington scored a pair of early touchdowns as the Eagles fell 14-7 in a tight contest.
“Bottom line is we came out very ugly. Bad punt snap and interception and spotted them fourteen points in the first couple possessions and when you let a team that I felt like we should beat in a game like that early it gives them confidence, and they played with us the rest of the ballgame,” said Eastern Coach Scott Tomlison.
“I feel like we kinda beat ourselves again. Two weeks in a row we beat ourselves. Spot teams early and turn the ball over. We played hard all the way to the last snap but we have to figure out the beginning of these games on taking care of the football and coming out ready to play.”
The Eagles began the game with the ball starting at their own 25. Eastern would be forced to punt after a three-and-out on the opening drive, but a bad snap would give Huntington the ball at the 5-yard line. Huntington would then score on a five-yard rushing touchdown a play later to take an early 6-0 lead with 10:38 to play in the opening quarter.
Eastern would pick up a first down on their next drive, but a pair of penalties would halt the drive, as they would have to punt. After the punt, Huntington would take over at the 45 with 7:57 to go in the first. Huntington would take a 14-0 lead with 4:57 to go in the first quarter, as they scored from five yards out and a successful two-point conversion. Huntington then came up with the game's first turnover as they intercepted a pass taking over at their own 32 yard line with just over four minutes to play.
The Eastern defense would force a Huntington punt and take over at their own 2-yard line with 2:08 in the first. Huntington then came up with their second turnover of the game on Eastern’s next drive, taking over at the 12 yard line but a play later the Eagles shifted the momentum and forced a fumble returning it to midfield.
The Eagles would move the ball to the Huntsmen 26-yard line before the end of the first quarter. The Eagles' drive stalled as they turned the ball over on downs with 9:38 in the half.
Eastern forced a Huntington punt on the Huntsmen's next drive taking over at their own 32 with 4:17 left in the half. Dylan Morton found Teagan Werner for a three-yard touchdown pass with 1:46 to go in the half to cap off a 68-yard drive as the Eagles would cut the lead in half 14-7. The Eagles defense would then force a quick Huntington punt and take over with 35 seconds left in the half. Huntington would lead at the break 14-7.
“Nothing against Huntington, but they’re not one of the tougher teams on our schedule, so when you give a team like that confidence early it makes for a long day,” mentioned Tomlison.
Huntington started the second half at their own 29-yard line. The Huntsmen would slowly move the ball inside Eastern territory to the 20 yard line with 5:34 to go in the third quarter. The Eagles then forced a fumble and KJ Reinsmith recovered, giving the Eagles possession at their own 25 with 5:29 in the third.
After a 44-yard gain by Landyn Reinsmith on the ground, Eastern moved the ball to the Huntington 18-yard line. Eastern would face a fourth down but a Huntsmen interception would give them the ball at their own 40 with 1:18 to go in the third.
Huntington would then move the ball to the Eastern 7-yard line before the quarter would come to a close. Huntington would face a 4th-and-goal at the 1-yard line. The Eastern defense would stop the Huntsmen on downs and take over at their own 1-yard line with 8:34 to go in the game.
The Eagles would pick up a pair of first downs and move the ball to the 33 yard line. However, they would turn the ball over on downs, giving the ball back to Huntington with 3:20 to go in the game. The Eagles battled until the final whistle, but would fall just short 14-7.
Statistically for the Eagles, Jace White was 5-11 passing for 37 yards. Dylan Morton was 4-9 passing for 24 yards and a touchdown. Tucker Leist had 4 receptions for 41 yards, and Teagan Werner also had 4 receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown. Landyn Reinsmith carried the ball 9 times for 92 yards. White had 7 carries for 32, and Werner had 18 yards on one carry. Brady Moore had 6 carries for 25 yards.
The Eagles had 233 yards of total offense. The Eagles moved the chains 11 times, while Huntington moved them 16. Eastern was 2-5 on fourth downs and Huntington was 0-1. The Huntsmen won the turnover battle 3-2. The Eagles were penalized 13 times for 120 yards, and Huntington was penalized 16 times for 115 yards.
Eastern is back in action next Friday at home as they will face off against another SVC opponent and the Southeastern Panthers.
“We’re at home next week, and haven’t had a home game yet. So we have to erase this and let it go, and see if we can go 1-0 at home next week. We can't lose the kids; we have to build their confidence back up. Southeastern is another game I feel we should win so if we don’t come out and beat ourselves this week, have a good week of practice, and don’t beat ourselves Friday night we should get a home win Friday.”
