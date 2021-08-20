Some of the names and numbers have changed, but the Waverly Tigers still have their high octane passing offense.
As high school football kicked off under a full moon at Waverly’s Raidiger Field Friday night, the Tigers wasted little time once they got their paws on the ball.
Up by a comfortable 28-3 over the visiting Miami Trace at halftime, the Tigers cruised to a 42-3 triumph at the night’s end.
Senior quarterback Wade Futhey showed his skills after waiting patiently behind 2021 graduate Haydn’ Shanks, a three-year starting QB, for his turn to run the show. With many new faces on the offensive line in front of him, Futhey just needed to get the ball out to a speedy group of receivers, hitting four different Tigers for first half touchdowns.
The Panthers received the opening kickoff and consumed almost five minutes of clock before settling for a 37-yard field goal from kicker Zachary Warnock with 7:13 left in the opening quarter.
Waverly used just 1:01 to score and take the lead. Wade Futhey aired it out to a speedy Alex Boles who put the Tigers on the scoreboard with a 36-yard touchdown
The next one was longer as Futhey connected with a quick and shifty Mark Stulley, who distanced the defense for a 52-yard score.
Futhey followed by connecting with senior Penn Morrison on a 33-yard strike along the home sideline.
Junior Wyatt Crabtree recovered a fumble on defense and was rewarded with Futhey’s fourth TD of the night on the very next play, covering 32 yards.
Kicker Keagan Smith was good on every point-after kick, adding up to the 28-3 lead.
Waverly had another scoring opportunity just before the half, but it stalled and the clock ran out.
Opening the second half, Waverly’s first offensive drive ended in a turnover. However, the WHS defense stepped up and stopped the Panthers at the 9-yard line. Then the Tigers put together a scoring drive, culminating with a 16-yard touchdown run from sophomore Jase Hurd. Smith was good on the kick again, making the score 35-3 with 3:58 left in the third.
It didn’t take the Tigers long to score again. On Miami Trace’s third play of the next drive, the ball popped free and Mark Stulley scooped it up for a 40-yard fumble return. Smith’s kick followed, making the score 42-3.
Defensively, Jason McClellan provided an interception on Miami Trace’s next drive. That allowed the Waverly offense to run out the clock.
“This good night. We are happy with our performance,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree.
“It was a nice start for Wade. He was able to spread around little bit. We had some guys who had very good night. Penn (Morrison) had a good night, and Mark (Stulley) had excellent night. I think they were paying a little more attention to (receiver) Will (Futhey), so it was more difficult to get him the ball.”
Crabtree complimented Miami Trace, even though the score was somewhat lop-sided.
“We have to get better in running game. Miami Trace is a good football team. They brought a lot of stuff at us defensively and tried to scheme us a little bit. I thought our guys did a good job handling it,” said Crabtree. “We are happy with our effort. Any time you give up three points, it is a really good defensive night. I thought we played well.”
Quarterback Wade Futhey talked about taking over as the signal caller, “It is something I’ve really been looking forward to for the past couple years now. It’s just thrilling to be out here with this group. I love them to death. We have good chemistry.
“I thought we all played a really good game here tonight. There were a couple of flaws, but overall I think really good opener and a good one to build off of.”
The Tigers will be back at home next week and will face Johnstown-Monroe.
“Traditionally I know they have pretty good program, so we will look at the film and get ready,” said Crabtree.
More statistics and details from the Miami Trace game will be published in the Wednesday, Aug. 25 edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
