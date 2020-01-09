It has been quite a week for the Waverly Lady Tigers, playing five games in eight days.
After Monday night’s come-from-behind 57-44 win over Valley, the Lady Tigers followed with back-to-back super competitive games on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. The Wednesday night non-league clash with the McClain Lady Tigers resulted in a 59-58 loss. But Waverly regrouped on the road Thursday and held off Portsmouth West, taking a 48-47 win.
Just like Monday night’s game against Valley, Waverly fell behind McClain early in the contest and had to fight to get back in it.
Both teams started slow in the opening quarter, but McClain ultimately took a 9-6 advantage. Zoiee Smith, Carli Knight and Paige Carter each had a basket for Waverly.
McClain took off in the second quarter with Payton Pryor scoring 10 of her team’s 22 points. Six different McClain players scored. Waverly was able to draw fouls, but could only hit on 5-of-9 attempts. Knight, Carter and Sarah Thompson each had a basket as well, bringing the WHS total to 11 points. At the half, Waverly was behind 31-17.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Tigers flipped the switch, outscoring McClain 20-7 to get within one, 38-37. Carter led the way with seven points, followed by Smith with six. Kelli Stewart, Knight, and Thompson all added a basket, while Lydia Brown split a pair of free throws.
With neither team wanting to lose, the two squads battled each other through a tight fourth quarter. In the end, both teams ended up scoring 21, allowing McClain to escape with the 58-57 win.
In the final eight minutes, Stewart led the Lady Tigers by scoring seven points. Knight and Carter each had five, while Smith and Delaney Tackett each had a bucket.
For the game, Carter led the way with 17 points, followed by Knight with 13, Smith with 12 and Stewart with nine.
McClain was led by Payton Pryor with 19 points, followed by Kyla Burchett with 12 points and Emma Stegbauer with 11 points.
Returning to action Thursday evening, the Lady Tigers were determined not to have the same fate, rallying to win at West 48-47.
“Playing back-to-back games is difficult, especially when you play two tight ones,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield. “I am proud of the way we competed tonight for 32 minutes. We got production from everyone today and our bench helped us.”
Waverly spread the scoring around in the opening quarter. Zoiee Smith and Michaela Rhoads each hit a three-pointer, while Sarah Thompson and Paige Carter each had a basket. Raelynn Dale also split a pair of free throws. The Lady Tigers led 11-8 going into the second quarter.
The Lady Senators came back to tie the game up by halftime, outscoring Waverly 17-14. Rhoads hit another three-pointer for the Lady Tigers, while Smith was 3-for-4 from the line. Kelli Stewart, Carli Knight, Lydia Brown and Sarah Thompson each added a bucket. The two teams were tied at 25 heading into the locker rooms.
Rhoads led Waverly in the third quarter, connecting on two more treys, while Smith and Stewart each had a bucket. The Lady Senators added 13 points, moving ahead 38-35.
Determined not to let the game get away from them, the Lady Tigers moved back in front by outscoring West 13-9 to get the one-point victory, 48-47. Smith and Thompson each scored four points, Brown converted a three-point play, and Carter had another basket.
“To get a league road win is not easy, and we had to be focused and give an all-out effort. We did that tonight,” said Bonifield. “I thought our defense stepped up and got stops at the end when the game was in the line. That’s what it takes to get a win against a quality opponent like West. Sarah (Thompson) made the big basket at the end to put us up and we got a stop to end the game.”
Rhoads, with four three-pointers, and Smith each scored 12 points to lead Waverly. Rhoads also had two rebounds and two steals. Smith gave out nine assists, added six rebounds and made off with four steals.
Rebounding was crucial in the win. Thompson scored eight points and pulled down a team-high 16 rebounds. Carter had four points and eight rebounds, while Stewart had four points and six rebounds.
“I love how active our post players were on the glass,” said Bonifield. “Paige, Sarah, Kelli, and Rae (Raelynn Dale) gave us all they had and were flat out relentless. Michaela got a hot hand and forced their zone to extend further on the perimeter. She hit four big threes for us.”
With the win, the Lady Tigers improved to 10-4 overall and 5-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. They will head to South Webster on Monday night.
