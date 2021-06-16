Pike County’s varsity softball teams were full of youth during the spring 2021 season.
Waverly had the most successful season with many seniors on the roster, who were joined by a talented base of underclassmen. The Lady Tigers started the season strong, winning their first five games and eventually moved to 7-2 before running into a rough stretch of contests. They took off again ending the season at 14-10 overall.
Piketon, Western and Eastern entered the season as young squads without much returning varsity softball experience. They all fought and battled, improving in the final weeks before exiting in the sectional round of post-season play.
Eastern had a rough welcome to Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, moving up from Division I. But the Lady Eagles broke through with a 6-5 win over Valley on April 28.
Western picked up an early win over West Union and then later had wins over New Boston and Sciotoville East.
Piketon has some close games, but went through the Scioto Valley Conference schedule without a win.
For more photos from the four schools on the softball field, please see the photo gallery on the website at newswatchman.com.
