From a 12-point deficit at halftime to a 13-point win, the Waverly Lady Tigers used their speed and pressure to generate 42 second-half points for a 57-44 triumph over the visiting Valley Lady Indians Monday evening.
The slower-paced game of the first half was not in Waverly’s favor. It remained close though until late in the second quarter when the Lady Indians scored the final 10 points of the half to go up 27-15. Waverly turned it around by outscoring Valley 19-4 in the third quarter and 23-13 in the fourth to secure the double-digit win.
Waverly’s lone lead of the first half came midway through the first quarter. Point guard Zoiee Smith set Sarah Thompson up for the first bucket with a pass across the paint. Then Smith hit on a runner and followed with another basket after a Valley turnover, 6-4. By the end of the first quarter, Valley had moved ahead on an 8-2 run, going up 12-8.
The Lady Tigers moved within one, 14-13, three minutes into the second quarter with a pair of buckets from Paige Carter and a free throw from Sarah Thompson. Valley’s Caitlin Kennard connected on a triple before Lydia Brown answered with a bucket for Waverly, as the Lady Indians stayed ahead 17-15. Brown’s basket ended up being the last one for the Lady Tigers in the half with four minutes left on the clock.
Lady Indian McKenna Durham hit to increase the lead to four on the next possession, 19-15, and it stayed there until the final 1:30. Then Valley closed the quarter with a quick burst of eight points to go up 27-15.
“We struggled in the first half. They made some shots in the second quarter and then made a run at the end of the second. It hurt not having Zoiee out there as our floor general to get us into our sets. We played the whole second quarter without her,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield. Smith had picked up her second foul late in the opening quarter and sat on the bench for the rest of the half.
“It was new positions for different people. I told the girls at halftime that we are going to have things like this happen. When we have people in foul trouble, other people have to step up. We did okay until the end of the second quarter where they made the run from a five-point lead up to 12. We were our own worst enemy. Our effort wasn’t there. We talked about that at halftime, getting back to playing our style of basketball and using pressure to create turnovers. The girls responded.”
Waverly’s pressure generated two Valley turnovers in the opening minute of the third quarter, but the Lady Tigers could only hit one-of-two from the foul line on each possession, cutting the lead to 10, 27-17. Valley’s Karsyn Conaway had her team’s first bucket of the third quarter, pushing the lead to 12 again, 29-17.
That 12-point lead evaporated over the next four minutes as the Lady Tigers continued to generate points by creating chaos on the defensive end and winning the rebounding battle. Smith and Thompson had the early points in the run, before Knight cashed in on back-to-back fast break buckets to get the Lady Tigers within three, 29-26. Defensive pressure led to another opportunity for Smith, who was fouled on a drive and sunk both of her freebies. Rhoads was the next beneficiary of a Valley turnover. When Rhoads went to the line and hit her first shot with 3:25 left in the quarter, the game was tied at 29-29, completing a 12-0 burst by the Lady Tigers.
Valley’s Nichole Gilliland snapped her team’s drought with 1:43 to play in the quarter, giving the Lady Indians what would be their final lead of the quarter, 31-29. Smith was able to get to the line for the Lady Tigers on the ensuing possession, connecting on the first of two. Then pressure allowed Carter and Knight to generate fast break buckets for a 34-31 advantage to close the third quarter.
The Lady Tigers continued running to start the fourth quarter. Knight broke free for another drive. On Waverly’s next opportunity, Kelli Stewart was able to cash in on an offensive rebound. Then Lydia Brown delivered a steal and assist to Knight, making the lead 40-31. Valley took a timeout and responded with back-to-back buckets to cut the deficit down to five, 40-35. The Lady Tigers moved ahead again with a 6-0 run, using buckets from Smith and Knight around a pair of free throws from Stewart to go up 46-35.
After Smith completed a three-point play for the Lady Tigers to keep the lead at 11, 49-38, the rest of Waverly’s scoring came from the line. Smith hit five of six free throw attempts in the final 3:30, while Carter added a pair of freebies and Knight contributed one, sealing the 57-44 win.
“I’m so proud of the girls for the way they were able to come back out in the second half and play with a lot of enthusiasm and effort and get back to what we’ve been harping on the last few days — enjoying playing basketball. It showed in the second half,” said Bonifield.
“When you get Carli out at the front of our pressure defense with her length and quickness, she causes fits (for the other team) out there. We are starting to get our rotations down on the back side of it, which is creating turnovers. When we get in transition, we are pretty good. That’s what our defense and pressure allows us to do.”
Smith finished with 22 points to lead all scorers, adding two rebounds and three assists. Knight followed with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. Carter nearly had a double-double, securing 11 rebounds while scoring nine points. Stewart grabbed eight rebounds, while adding two steals, an assist and four points. Rhoads handed out three assists as well.
“I tested the girls at halftime and called them out. They responded. As a coach, you love seeing that,” said Bonifield.
“Everyone who got into the game gave us really good minutes and we needed it. This is a 32-minute game. The first five minutes are just as important as the last five.”
With the win, the Lady Tigers improved to 9-3 overall and 4-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. They remain home with a Wednesday night, Jan. 8 game against Greenfield McClain at 6 p.m. Then on Thursday, they will travel to Portsmouth West.
VHS - 12 17 4 13 - 44
WHS - 8 7 19 23 - 57
VALLEY (44) — Brooklyn Buckle 1 0 4-4 6, Bre Call 2 1 2-4 9, Caitlin Kennard 0 2 0-0 6, Natalie Buckle 0 0 0-0 0, McKenna Dunham 1 0 1-2 3, Karsyn Conaway 4 0 0-0 8, Haley Whitt 1 0 0-0 2, Savannah Easter 1 0 2-2 4, Nichole Gilliland 3 0 0-0 6, Rylee Johnson 0 0 0-2 0, Lucie Ashkettle 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Fitch 0 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Wright 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 3 9-16 44.
WAVERLY (57) — Carli Knight 6 0 2-8 14, Michaela Rhoads 0 0 1-5 1, Zoiee Smith 5 0 12-17 22, Sarah Thompson 2 0 1-2 5, Paige Carter 3 0 3-4 9, Lydia Brown 1 0 0-0 2, Kelli Stewart 1 0 2-3 4, Raelynn Dale 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 0 21-38 57.
Jan. 4 @ Jackson
In a Saturday afternoon tilt on the road, the Waverly Lady Tigers were more than up to the task of recording a 59-26 win over the hosting Jackson Ironladies.
Waverly’s defense limited Jackson to just five first-half points — one bucket in the first quarter and a basket and a free throw in the second. Offensively, the Lady Tigers made themselves hard to defend. Carli Knight, Raelynn Dale, Zoiee Smith and Paige Carter all scored in the first quarter to give WHS the 10-2 advantage. The second quarter saw Sarah Thompson and Michaela Rhoads get into the mix, as the Lady Tigers added 13 to go up 23-5 at the break.
Coming out of halftime, Smith took off, scoring 12 of Waverly’s 16 points in the third quarter with Carter adding the remaining four. The Lady Tigers were ahead 39-15 heading into the final frame.
Thompson led the Lady Tigers in the fourth quarter with six points, followed by Carter and Kelli Stewart with four points each. Smith, Delaney Tackett and Ryane Bond added two points each to complete the 20-point quarter and the 59-26 win.
“This was a great bounce back win for us after a tough loss Thursday night. It speaks volumes about the attitude and character of our team,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield. “You never know how a team is going to respond until you play the next game. We came in and had one of our best practices on Friday and focused on having fun and enjoying basketball.”
Zoiee Smith led the way with 21 points, nine assists, three rebounds and two steals. Paige Carter added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Sarah Thompson contributed eight points and seven rebounds. Kelli Stewart also had four points, eight rebounds and two steals.
“Our defense set the tone this afternoon. When we sit down and guard players and put pressure on the offense, our energy increases, which causes turnovers and speeds the game up,” said Bonifield.
“Zoiee did a great job of setting the table for us. Her vision and passes were spot on today and she scored as well. Paige was extremely active and gave us much needed scoring. She’s capable of playing like this every time she steps on the floor.”
WHS - 10 13 16 20 - 59
JHS - 2 3 10 10 - 26
WAVERLY (59) — Kelli Stewart 1 0 2-4 4, Carli Knight 1 0 0-0 2, Michaela Rhoads 0 0 1-2 1, Raelynn Dale 2 0 0-3 4, Delaney Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Zoiee Smith 6 2 3-4 21, Sarah Thompson 3 0 2-2 8, Paige Carter 6 0 2-3 14, Ryane Bond 0 0 0-0 0, Olivia Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Risner 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklin Wagner 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21 2 10-18 59.
JACKSON (26) — Katelyn Webb 2 0 1-2 5, Olivia Kennedy 0 0 0-0 0, Gabby Webb 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bako 2 0 2-3 6, Raegan Hall 0 0 1-2 1, Maycee Burnside 1 0 0-0 2, Lauren Elliott 2 0 0-1 4, Taylor Evans 2 0 0-0 4, Bronwyn Nelson 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 12 0 4-8 26.
Jan. 2 vs. Northwest
In a battle from start to finish that took double overtime to complete, the Waverly Lady Tigers dropped a very close basketball game to the visiting Northwest Mohawks Thursday evening by a final score of 49-47.
The win by the Lady Mohawks kept them in second place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II standings. They improved to 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the SOC II, trailing Wheelersburg which remains perfect in conference competition. The Lady Tigers drop to 7-3 overall and 3-3 in the SOC II.
It was a slow start for the Lady Tigers, who fell behind the visiting Lady Mohawks 11-4 after one quarter of play. Waverly cranked up the defense and added some offense, pulling within three at the half, 18-15.
The rest of the game was a battle, as it was tied 24-24 at the end of the third quarter. Northwest nearly won it in regulation, but Waverly junior Carli Knight had the shot to force overtime, tying the game at 34-34.
“We battled and competed all night long. I like the way we responded after getting off to a slow start,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield. “Carli made a big basket at the end of the game to tie it up. She made an aggressive drive to the basket from the wing to send it to overtime.”
Points were at a premium in the first overtime session, as both teams added two points to remain tied at 36-36. Then the scoring picked up in the second overtime as the two teams battled for the win. Ultimately, the Lady Mohawks took the contest 49-47.
“We had a great opportunity in the second overtime, but made too many mistakes in the last minute,” said Bonifield. “We’ll need to rebound quickly as we play at Jackson on Saturday.”
Zoiee Smith led Waverly with 14 points, six assists and three steals. Paige Carter turned in a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds. Kelli Stewart added four points and eight rebounds. Carli Knight had eight points, four rebounds and four steals. Raelynn Dale also had five rebounds and two points.
For Northwest, Keirah Potts led with 17 points, followed by Haidyn Wamsley with 13 points and Valerie Copas with 10 points.
After heading to Jackson on Saturday, the Lady Tigers will be back home and will resume SOC II play when they entertain the Valley Lady Indians.
NHS - 11 7 6 10 2 13 - 49
WHS - 4 11 9 10 2 11 - 47
NORTHWEST (49) — Valerie Copas 2 2 0-2 10, Haidyn Wamsley 2 1 6-8 13, Keirah Potts 7 0 3-4 17, Ava Jenkins 3 0 1-1 7, Reagan Lewis 0 0 0-2 0, Kloe Montgomery 1 0 0-4 2, TOTALS 15 3 10-21 49.
WAVERLY (47) — Kelli Stewart 2 0 0-2 4, Carli Knight 3 0 2-5 8, Michaela Rhoads 1 1 0-0 5, Lydia Brown 0 0 0-2 0, Raelynn Dale 1 0 0-0 2, Delaney Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Zoiee Smith 3 1 5-6 14, Sarah Thompson 0 0 1-2 1, Paige Carter 5 0 1-3 11, TOTALS 16 2 9-20 47.
