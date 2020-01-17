In a low-scoring Friday night SVC basketball game, the Redstreaks found a third quarter spark to ignite their offense en route to a 52-25 triumph over the visiting Westfall Mustangs.
Piketon led 11-9 after one quarter of play and just 20-13 at the break. But the Streaks finished the third quarter like they were shot out of a rocket, generating an 18-3 run to go up 41-20 and essentially put the game out of reach.
Westfall gained the initial lead with a three-pointer from Jay Wyman. Levi Gullion was able to get to the baseline for Piketon and put the first Redstreak basket on the scoreboard, starting a 9-0 run that consumed six minutes of clock. The Mustangs, who went 3-for-5 from outside, were unsuccessful from anywhere else on the court during the opening quarter. Two late three-pointers allowed them to cut the lead to 11-9 at the end of one.
The Mustangs tied it up to start the second when Lucas Blackburn went to the line for a pair of shots on the opening possession, 11-11. Piketon regained the lead quickly with Chris Chandler saving a ball out of bounds for Tra Swayne to score on a lay-in. Chandler connected from long range on his next scoring opportunity. Then Gullion added a bucket on Piketon’s next possession. Nearly four minutes ran off the clock without either team hitting. Then Gullion scored again to cap the 9-0. Wyman had another bucket for the Mustangs, making the score 20-13 at the half.
“We struggled to finish around the rim. I thought we got the looks we wanted to get,” said Piketon coach Kyle Miller. “They (Westfall) did a great job with their scouts keeping us baseline. They know we want to take the middle when we drive. We made a small adjustment and went to a four-high set and we were able to get baseline. When teams switch like they did, it simply becomes matchup versus matchup.”
The start of the third quarter remained at a slow pace. Gullion had the first point from the line after collecting his own rebound and drawing a foul. He scored on the next possession after the defense created an opportunity for a turnover, increasing the lead to 23-13. The Mustangs cut the lead back to six with a pair of buckets, 23-17. Then senior Tyree Harris swished a three-pointer, beginning what turned out to be an 18-3 run to end the third quarter.
After Harris’ trifecta, Piketon led 26-17. Chris Chandler made it a double-digit game when he drove inside and scored while getting fouled. He couldn’t connect on the free throw, but the Piketon defense forced a turnover and Chandler connected from long range. With the Piketon defense providing another trap for the Mustangs, Chandler cashed in on his next opportunity for a three-point play, increasing the lead to 34-17. Harris followed with his second three-pointer of the night before Chandler and Gullion each had a basket to close the third quarter with a 41-20 advantage.
“We always like to come out of timeouts or quarter breaks with something different defensively. We are trying to add to our defensive repertoire,” said Miller. “With our length, the 1-3-1 zone works well. We don’t stay in it long because it is a defense where you can give something up. Our guys do a good job of knowing when the trapping opportunities are going to come. We have length all over the floor. Tyree hit two big threes in the third quarter, as we pulled them down to our baseline drive and made the right basketball play.”
Chandler scored the first basket of the fourth quarter before the Redstreaks worked the ball around to Brody Fuller for an open three-pointer. Gullion had a final basket, while Shane Leedy and Donn Bowles each connected from the line to complete the 52-25 win.
Chandler led the Redstreaks with 19 points, nine rebounds and a block. Gullion added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals.
“Levi attacking the baseline looked really good. At some point, his skill set is really going to catch up with his athleticism. We’re excited about that,” said Miller. “I was proud of our team. Chris had a great second half after a sub-par first half. Our guys didn’t do a great job in the first quarter or in the first half of beating their matchup. The second half was a little bit different. I thought we played a lot harder in the second half. Kydan Potts was a huge spark for us in the second half. He was all over the floor. He does all kinds of things that never show up in the box score. They show up in wins.”
Having Shane Leedy back in the lineup following an injury has given the Redstreaks a lift as well.
“Kydan and Shane are extremely active. The basketball is always in jeopardy when we are on the ball being active with our feet and our hands,” said Miller. “Those guys do a great job. They make sure we stay level or go up a level when they come in.”
Piketon improved to 8-7 overall with the win and 5-3 in Scioto Valley Conference play. The Redstreaks will travel to Adena Saturday night. The win was the third in a row for Piketon and fourth in the last five games.
“It is a mentality for us. Being consistently willing to do what others aren’t consistently willing to do,” said Miller. “It may hurt for a little bit. But that will win games and translate into success.”
Waverly 58, West 48
It was close from beginning to end, but the Waverly Tigers used a strong night on the foul line to help get out of Scioto County victorious.
Waverly took a 17-14 lead after one quarter of play at West. But the Senators kept hanging around, cutting it down to two at the break, 29-27. The Tigers started to build some breathing room again by outscoring West 16-11 in the third quarter to go up by seven, 45-38. The fourth quarter saw the Tigers put up 13 points, while holding West to take the 58-48 win.
Of the 13 points Waverly scored in the fourth quarter, nine of those came from the line. Trey Robertson was a perfect 6-for-6 to lead the way. Free throws were a crucial part of Waverly’s game, as the Tigers hit on 19-of-26 for the night. Besides Robertson’s 6-for-6 performance, Will Futhey was 6-for-7 from the stripe, while Tanner Smallwood was 6-for-8. All three of those guys scored in double figures. Robertson led the way with 21 points, followed by Futhey with 13 and Smallwood with 12.
The Senators were 8-of-12 from the line. Luke Howard led with 17, followed by Nick Davis and Brennen Bauer with 12 points each.
With the win, Waverly improves to 11-3 overall and 8-1 in the league. The Tigers remain in a tie with Oak Hill and Wheelersburg at the top of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II standings. Oak Hill won over Northwest Friday night. Wheelersburg had the night off.
Western 82, Symmes Valley 70
Bouncing back from a close loss to league-leading New Boston in a big way, the Western Indians unloaded from three-point land in their 82-70 triumph over Symmes Valley Friday night.
As a team, the Indians made 15 three-pointers with senior Maveric Ferneau and sophomore Kolten Miller connected on six three-pointers apiece. Miller finished with a varsity career high of 28 points, while Ferneau delivered 22 points. Colton Montgomery finished with 10 points, having one three-pointer. The other two belonged to Coleman Gibson, who ended his night with eight points.
Western shot out to a 28-15 lead after the opening quarter. Ferneau had all six of his three-pointer shots during that stretch. Montgomery and Gibson each had one as well. Shelden Richardson had the only two-point bucket of the quarter, while Miller added a pair of free throws.
With that strong start, Western was able to maintain the lead. At the break, the Indians were ahead 43-32.
In the third quarter, they extended the lead as Miller heated up, connecting on five of his three-point shots during that stretch. Western scored 21 in all, going up 64-44. The Vikings responded with their best output of the night, producing 26 points in the fourth quarter, but Western still finished with a 12-point win, 82-70.
With the victory, Western improves to 7-6 overall and 5-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
Eastern 55, Minford 69
It was a good start for the Eastern Eagles to keep pace with the Minford Falcons in the first half. But a rough third quarter allowed the Falcons to pull away and hold for the double-digit 69-55 win.
Eastern led 19-17 after the opening quarter, but Minford came back in the second quarter to move ahead by three, 34-31. The third quarter resulted in the largest difference, as Eastern could only generate nine points while Minford added 16. At that point, the Eagles were down 50-40. The Falcons added 19 points in the fourth quarter to pull away and take the 69-55 win.
Hunter Cochenour finished with 17 to lead the Eagles, followed by Chase Carter and Dillion Mattox with 10 points each.
Eastern drops to 5-8 overall and 2-7 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.