A pair of Scioto Valley Conference wins on back-to-back nights was the order of the weekend for the Piketon Redstreaks, who moved their overall record back to .500 at 6-6, while improving to 4-2 in the SVC.
Piketon is scheduled for back-to-back SVC road games this coming weekend. The Streaks will head to Westfall on Friday, Jan. 14 and then play at Unioto on Saturday, Jan. 15.
The following sections include summaries of the wins over Paint Valley and Huntington.
Jan. 8 vs.
Paint Valley
Much like the football contest played between Piketon and Paint Valley a few months ago, the first basketball game of the year between the two league foes had a similar start.
During the football matchup on Sept. 24 that the Redstreaks won 43-20, Piketon quarterback Levi Gullion both rushed and passed for 204 yards, scoring six touchdowns on the ground and connecting with receiver Johnny Burton for another through the air. In Friday night’s basketball matchup, Gullion poured in the points for the Redstreaks in the opening quarter, scoring 12 of his team’s 22 with a pair of three-pointers and three two-point shots.
Joining Gullion in the offensive attack during those first eight minutes of basketball, senior Tra Swayne connected on two triples of his own, while Brady Coreno and Owen Armstrong each added a bucket.
Piketon’s defense was working as well with the Redstreaks limiting Paint Valley to just four points in the opening frame. Continuing their effort to disrupt the Bearcats, the Redstreaks limited Paint Valley to six points in the second quarter. Offensively, Gullion led the way again, generating five of his team’s 10 points. Piketon was ahead 32-10 at the break.
Piketon stayed ahead for the duration of the contest, as Gullion, Armstrong, Brent McGuire, Swayne, Coreno and Kydan Potts contributed to the scoring in the second half. Piketon was ahead 43-24 at the end of the third quarter, winning 51-40.
Gullion finished with 21 points to lead all scorers, after generating 17 in the first half. Swayne followed with 14 points, while Coreno and Armstrong each had five points.
Dax Estep led Paint Valley with 20 points, followed by Cordell Grubb with nine points, and Cavan Cooper and Conner Free with four points each.
PVHS — 4 6 14 11 — 40
PHS — 22 10 11 8 — 51
PAINT VALLEY (40) — Cavan Cooper 1 0 2-2 4, Trent Mettler 0 0 0-0 0, Cordell Grubb 1 2 1-2 9, Cole Miller 0 0 0-0 0, Blaine Parker 1 0 1-2 3, Dax Estep 9 0 2-4 20, Conner Free 2 0 0-0 4, Hall 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 2 6-10 40.
PIKETON (51) — Levi Gullion 6 3 0-1 21, Owen Armstrong 1 0 3-4 5, Brent McGuire 2 0 0-1 4, Tra Swayne 4 2 0-1 14, Brady Coreno 1 1 0-2 5, Kydan Potts 1 0 0-0 2, Declan Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter McComas 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 6 3-9 51.
Jan. 9 @
Huntington
Saturday’s game was much closer for the Redstreaks, but they still managed to pull off a three-point victory, 56-53.
Once again, Levi Gullion had a strong start, providing 10 of his team’s 16 in the opening quarter with two three-pointers, one bucket and a pair of free throws. Owen Armstrong, Tra Swayne and Brent McGuire each had a bucket. Defensively, the Streaks limited the Huntsmen to four points.
Huntington’s Seth McCloskey started to heat up for his team in the second quarter, producing 12 of the Huntsmen’s 17 with a trio of three-pointers, a basket and a free throw. For Piketon, Swayne matched McCloskey’s outside shooting, hitting three triples of his own. Kydan Potts added a pair of buckets, while Gullion had another. At the half, Piketon was ahead 31-22.
Huntington trimmed into the lead a little more in the third quarter, as Dalton Black led the way for the Huntsmen with seven points of his team’s 18. For Piketon, Brady Coreno broke into the scoring column with a pair of three-pointers, Swayne provided a triple and a bucket, Gullion added two more buckets, and Hunter McComas added a free throw. Going to the final quarter, Piketon was ahead 47-40.
Black scored seven of Huntington’s 13 in the fourth quarter, but Piketon managed to add nine points with seniors Swayne, Potts and Gullion contributing. It was enough to keep the Redstreaks ahead so they could hold for the 56-53 win.
In the win, Swayne led the Streaks with 21 points, followed by Gullion with eight points, and Potts and Coreno with six points each. For Huntington, McCloskey finished with 18 points, followed by Black with 16 points and Wes Brown with nine points.
PHS — 16 15 16 9 — 56
HHS — 5 17 18 13 — 53
PIKETON (56) — Levi Gullion 5 2 2-3 18, Owen Armstrong 1 0 0-0 2, Brent McGuire 1 0 0-0 2, Tra Swayne 3 5 0-1 21, Brady Coreno 0 2 0-0 6, Kydan Potts 3 0 0-0 6, Hunter McComas 0 0 1-2 1, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Declan Davis 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 9 3-6 53.
HUNTINGTON (53) — N. Potter 1 0 0-0 2, S. McCloskey 1 4 4-5 18, W. Brown 2 1 2-2 9, M. Jordan 1 0 0-0 2, L. Lewis 0 2 0-0 6, D. Black 6 0 4-6 16, TOTALS 11 7 10-13 53.
