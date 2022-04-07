For the second time in the week, the Waverly Tigers found themselves in the win column. The Tigers defeated the Belpre Golden Eagles 11-1 in six innings Thursday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
“Just getting to play at this beautiful facility for a non-league game, it was a tight game for most of the game and then we busted it open," said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “Every time we can get on the field in decent weather, we’re happy.”
Belpre drew a lead off walk in the bottom of the first inning, but the Tigers turned a 4-6-3 double play, and a groundout on the next at bat ended the inning. L.T. Jordan drew a one out walk in the bottom of the first inning and advanced to third base on a passed ball. Jordan then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jase Hurd to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Dawson Shoemaker would then single with two outs and steal second, but a flyout would end the inning.
Belpre reached base on a walk with two outs in the top of the second but would strand the runner. Cristian Mossbarger began the bottom half of the inning with a lead off single. He would then score on a two-out error to give the Tigers a 2-0 advantage.
Belpre cut the Tiger lead in half in the top of the third inning when Noah Fullerton scored on a fielder's choice, making it 2-1. Jordan and Hurd would move into scoring position in the bottom of the third after a single and walk but would be left stranded.
After the Golden Eagles went down in order in the top of the fourth, the Tigers plated three runs in the bottom to take a 5-1 lead. Tanner Nichols drew a leadoff walk and Hunter Hauck walked with an out. Jordan then tripled and Nichols and Hauck scored as Waverly took a 4-1 lead. Jordan would score on a wild pitch to give the Tigers a 5-1 lead.
“We’ve been playing better, but we have to keep working and have seen some very positive things out there," Noble mentioned.
Waverly would send 10 batters to the plate and score four more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Peyton Harris walked to begin the inning, Ben Nichols would then walk with an out before Tanner Nichols walked to load the bases. Creed Smith collected an RBI as he was hit by a pitch and a run scored to push the Tiger lead to 6-1. Hauck then drew a walk, and Quinton Hurd came across to score as Waverly took a 7-1 lead. Waverly took a 9-1 lead after Jordan reached on an error and Tanner Nichols and Smith scored.
“Have to get those guys some time, because at some point throughout the year we’re going to need them, so valuable time out on this field tonight,” said Noble about the youth in the lineup.
Belpre reached on an error and walked in the top of the sixth but a groundout and fly out ended the inning. Mossbarger tripled to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Quinton Hurd then singled and Mossbarger scored, giving Waverly a 10-1 lead. Tanner Nichols singled on the next at bat. Hurd then scored on a wild pitch, 11-1, as Waverly defeated the Golden Eagles in six innings.
Cristian Mossbarger earned the win on the mound, throwing 5 innings allowing 1 hit, walking 5, and striking out 2.
“Cristian has been limited on the mound throughout his career, but he’s going to log a bunch of innings this year and threw a good game today.”
Jordan went 2-for-2 at the plate for the Tigers with a triple, double, stolen base and 2 RBIs. Tanner Nichols was 2-3 with two singles, a walk, and scored 2 runs. Mossbarger went 2-4 at the plate with a single, triple, and scored 2 runs. Quinton Hurd and Dawson Shoemaker both went 1-3 with a single. Hurd collected an RBI and Shoemaker had a stolen base. Creed Smith finished with an RBI and scored a run. Jase Hurd walked 3 times and also had an RBI. Hunter Hauck drew 2 walks and had an RBI.
Waverly had 7 hits while the Tiger defense limited the Golden Eagles to 1. The Tigers improve to 4-2 and will take on Eastern Friday and West Union Saturday.
“We take it one day at a time and keep working,” said Noble.
