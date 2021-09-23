WAVERLY TIGERS @ Unioto: 47-10 win, improving to 3-0 — Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
Rushing (No. — Yards, TDs): Jase Hurd 15-122, 2 TDs; Creed Smith 1-3; Mason Kelly 1-(-1); Wade Futhey 5-(-4).
Passing: Wade Futhey 18-for-25 for 299 yards, 3 TDs; Hudson Kelly 1-for-1 for 49 yards, 1 TD; Mason Kelly 0-for-1.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Penn Morrison 7-173, 2 TDs; Will Futhey 4-75, 1 TD; Mark Stulley 6-84, 1 TD; Wyatt Crabtree 1-13; Jace Hurd 1-3.
Punt Returns: Mark Stulley 2-43; Penn Morrison 1-13; Hudson Kelly 1-6; Will Futhey 1-0.
Kickoff Returns: Penn Morrison 1-30; J.T. Barnett 1-53, 1 TD
Punting (No.-Yds.): Creed Smith 1-25.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Keagan Smith 8-356 for an average of 44.5 yards per kick with 2 touchdbacks.
Tackles: Trey Brushart 12.5, Wyatt Crabtree 6, J.T. Barnett 6, Mark Stulley 6, Will Futhey 5, Logan Long 4, Cai Marquez 2, Austin Topping 2, Penn Morrison 1, Lane Bear 1, Brandon McGuinn 1, Braedon Horsley 1, Jason McClellan 1, Zak Green 1, Devon McGuinn 1, Hudson Kelly 1, Ty Evans 1, Joe Fashbaugh 1.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 3-21; Logan Long 2-8; Trey Brushart 2-6; Mark Stulley 1-3; Will Futhey 1-3; Devon McGuinn 1-3; Braedon Horsley 1-1.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 2-20; Logan Long 1-5.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Penn Morrison 1-0.
Pass Deflections: Penn Morrison 1, Mike Delgado 1.
WAVERLY TIGERS vs. Portsmouth: 35-34 win, improving to 4-0 — Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
Rushing (No. — Yards, TDs): Creed Smith 16-93; Jase Hurd 4-12; Mark Stulley 2-6; Trey Brushart 1-0.
Passing: Wade Futhey 31-for-45 for 412 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Penn Morrison 11-130, 2 TDs; Will Futhey 9-132, 2 TDs; Mark Stulley 8-119, 1 TD; Jason McClellan 1-20; Jace Hurd 1-6; Wyatt Crabtree 1-5.
Kickoff Returns: Penn Morrison 3-54; J.T. Barnett 1-10; Mark Stulley 1-8; Jason McClellan 1-5.
Punting (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 3-for-128 yards for an average of 42.7 yards per punt with a long of 48 and 2 inside the 20-yard line.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Keagan Smith 6-261 for an average of 43.5 yards per kick.
Tackles: Mark Stulley 8, Braylon Robertson 7, Penn Morrison 5, Wyatt Crabtree 4.5, Hudson Kelly 4, Jason McClellan 4, J.T. Barnett 4, Cai Marquez 3.4, Trey Brushart 3.5, Will Futhey 2.5, Jake Taylor 1, Logan Long 1, Chris Rollins 1.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Will Futhey 1-2; Wyatt Crabtree 1-1; J.T. Barnett 0.5-1; Trey Brushart 0.5-0.
Forced Fumbles: Mark Stulley 1.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Return Yds.): Will Futhey 1-12
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Penn Morrison 1-0.
Pass Deflections: Wyatt Crabtree 1, Jason McClellan 1, Hudson Kelly 1, Will Futhey 1.
WAVERLY TIGERS - Varsity football statistics through four weeks of play
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Jase Hurd 55-356 5 TDs; Creed Smith 27-133; Mark Stulley 3-18; Mike Delgado 2-8; Sam Paynter 1-0.
Passing: Wade Futhey 85-of-118 for 1,352 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs; Hudson Kelly 1-for-1 for 49 yards, 1 TD; Mason Kelly 0-for-1.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Penn Morrison 28-546, 8 TDs; Mark Stulley 21-342, 3 TDs; Will Futhey 22-329, 3 TDs; Wyatt Crabtree 5-77, 1 TD; Alex Boles 3-48, 1 TD; Jace Hurd 5-39; Jason McClellan 1-20.
Punt Returns: Penn Morrison 3-28; Mark Stulley 3-52; Hudson Kelly 1-6.
Kickoff Returns: J.T. Barnett 2-63, 1 TD; Penn Morrison 4-84; Mark Stulley 2-30; Alex Boles 1-20; Jase Hurd 1-13; Jason McClellan 1-5; Will Futhey 1-0.
Fumble Returns: Mark Stulley 1-30, 1 TD; Will Futhey 1-12.
Punting (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 12-216 yards for an average of 36 yards per punt with a long of 48 yards; Creed Smith 1-25.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Keagan Smith 28-1254 for an average of 44.8 yards per kick and 2 touchbacks.
Tackles: Wyatt Crabtree 26, J.T. Barnett 25, Mark Stulley 21, Trey Brushart 17.5, Penn Morrison 12.5, Will Futhey 12, Jason McClellan 11.5, Hudson Kelly 10.5, Cai Marquez 9, Braylon Robertson 9, Logan Long 6, Sam Paynter 3, Creed Smith 3, Chris Rollins 3.5, Jase Hurd 2, Zak Green 2, Cody Helton 1, Jake Schrader 1, Alex Boles 1, Keagan Smith 1, Mason Sparks 1, Zak Green 1, Jace Gecowets 1, Caden Arrowood 1, Brandon McGuinn 1, Devon McGuinn 1, Lane Bear 1, Joe Fashbaugh 1, Braedon Horsley 1, Jace Gecowets 1, Jake Taylor 1, Chris Delgado 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 8.5-53; Will Futhey 4.5-19; Mark Stulley 3-12; Trey Brushart 3.5-7; Logan Long 2-8; J.T Barnett 2.5-9; Sam Paynter 1.5-11; Devon McGuinn 1-3; Chris Rollins 1-1; Braedon Horsley 1-1; Chris Delgado 0.5-4.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 6.5-51; Sam Paynter 1.5-11; Will Futhey 1.5-9; Mark Stulley 1-8; Logan Long 1-5; Trey Brushart 1-1; Chris Rollins 1-1; Chris Delgado 0.5-4.
Forced Fumbles: J.T. Barnett 1, Braylon Robertson 1, Mark Stulley 1.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Return Yds.): Mark Stulley 1-30, 1 TD: Will Futhey 1-12; Penn Morrison 1-0; Wyatt Crabtree 1-0.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Penn Morrison 3-34; Caden Arrowood 1-9; Jason McClellan 1-0.
Pass Deflections: Hudson Kelly 2,Mark Stulley 1, Cai Marquez 1, Cai Marquez 1, Wyatt Crabtree 1, Jason McClellan 1, Will Futhey 1.
Scoring: Penn Morrison - 8 TDs for 48 points; Jase Hurd - 5 TDs for 30 points; Mark Stulley - 4 TDs for 24 points; Keagan Smith 17-of-19 on PAT kicks for 17 points; Will Futhey - 18 TDs for 18 points; Keagan Smith 20-of-23 on PAT kicks for 20 points; Wyatt Crabtree - 1 TD and 1 conversion for 8 points; Alex Boles - 1 TD for 6 points; Wade Futhey - 1TD for 6 points; J.T. Barnett - 1 TD for 6 points.
