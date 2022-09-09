KINNIKINNICK- The Piketon Redstreaks fall to 2-2 on the season after a 38-20 loss to the Zane Trace Pioneers, Friday night in Kinnikinnick.
After a scoreless ZTHS struck first with a 79 yard dash to the end zone from Blake Phillips with 9:10 left on the second quarter clock. The PAT was missed and the score stood at 6-0. The Pioneers scored again just two minutes later on a nine-yard strike from Carter Langley to Nalin Robinson to make the score 13-0.
Piketon looked like they had scored late in the second quarter, but the touchdown was called back on a holding penalty and ZTHS took a 13-0 lead into the locker room.
The Pioneers scored on the first possession of the second to make the score 20-0, but the Redstreaks had an answer.
A 33-yard run by Buddy Wilson gave Piketon its first score. Piketon scored twice more in the game. A 20-yard pass from Luke Gullion to Brent McGuire, and a McGuire 2-yard touchdown plunge.
But the Redstreaks could never force a defensive stop when they needed, as the Pioneers rushed for 344 yards and had two rushers go over the century mark.
For Piketon, Buddy Wilson had 152 yards on 21 carries.
Look on newswatchman.com Sunday and pick up the Wednesday edition of the Pike County News Watchman for a full game story.
