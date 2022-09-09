KINNIKINNICK- The Piketon Redstreaks fall to 2-2 on the season after a 38-20 loss to the Zane Trace Pioneers, Friday night in Kinnikinnick.

After a scoreless ZTHS struck first with a 79 yard dash to the end zone from Blake Phillips with 9:10 left on the second quarter clock. The PAT was missed and the score stood at 6-0. The Pioneers scored again just two minutes later on a nine-yard strike from Carter Langley to Nalin Robinson to make the score 13-0.

