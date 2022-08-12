paints

Paints pitcher, Gunnar Boehm, gets ready to deliver a pitch in a home game at VA Memorial Stadium earlier in the season. In the Prospect League Championship Series, Thursday in Alton Ill. Boehm notched the win going eight plus innings giving up three runs on nine hits, walking nobody and striking out four.

 Cory Hall/Chillicothe Paints

ALTON, Ill. — The Chillicothe Paints took a one-game-to-none lead in the best-of-three Prospect League Championship Series Thursday night in Alton, Ill. beating the Alton River Dragons 5-3.

The Paints rallied in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and put themselves one win away from a Prospect League Championship.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments