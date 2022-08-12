Paints pitcher, Gunnar Boehm, gets ready to deliver a pitch in a home game at VA Memorial Stadium earlier in the season. In the Prospect League Championship Series, Thursday in Alton Ill. Boehm notched the win going eight plus innings giving up three runs on nine hits, walking nobody and striking out four.
ALTON, Ill. — The Chillicothe Paints took a one-game-to-none lead in the best-of-three Prospect League Championship Series Thursday night in Alton, Ill. beating the Alton River Dragons 5-3.
The Paints rallied in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and put themselves one win away from a Prospect League Championship.
Chillicothe pitcher Gunnar Boehm picked up the win for the Paints. Boehm went eight plus innings, allowing three runs on nine hits. He walked nobody and struck out four.
Cal McAninch took over in the ninth inning, striking out the first two hitters he faced and picking up the save.
Brady Salzman was hit with the loss, allowing three unearned runs on one hit and two walks.
Santrel Farmer doubled in the first inning. Then Tim Orr launched a towering home run on the next pitch, putting the Paints in from 2-0 just minutes into the ballgame.
That lead would hold until the bottom of the sixth inning when Blake Burris singled with one out, stole second and scored on a Eddie King, Jr. single to right field cutting the lead in half.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Alton got back-to-back-to-back two-out singles from Cameron Hailstone, Bryce Zupan and Ethan Kleinheider, the latter a bang-bang play at first that Kleinheider beat out with a head-first dive, scoring Hailstone and tying the game at 2-2 heading to the eighth frame.
Brett Carson reached to lead off the Paints’ half of the eighth inning, thanks to an error. Carson then advanced on a passed ball. Farmer walked and Tim Orr reached on a fielder’s choice, putting runners at the corners with one down. Tommy Thamann followed with a double to right, scoring Carson and putting the Paints back in front at 3-2. Salzman intentionally walked Nate Dorinsky to load the bases. Then Mike Sprockett, with two strikes, hit one off the end of the bat for a seeing-eye infield single, scoring Orr and Thamann, extending the Chillicothe lead to 5-2.
The River Dragons added a solo homer run in the ninth inning to make the final magin.
After a travel day Friday, the series now shifts to Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium, where the Paints and River Dragons play game two Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at ChillicothePaints.com.
