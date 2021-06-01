Much like the first two days of regional track and field competition at Southeastern High School, Pike County’s athletes faced some stiff competition in the final two days as well.
On Friday, in Division III Region 11 action, Eastern’s distance runners raced in conditions that more closely resembled those of late March and early April with chilly temperatures and overcast skies.
Eastern junior Abby Cochenour led off by competing in the girls 1,600-meter run. She faced a very fast field, which saw Mt. Gilead senior Allison Johnson run away with the regional title in a blistering time of 4:54.39. With three spots up for grabs to clinch a state berth, Fairbanks freshman Rachel Hoover claimed runner-up at 5:08.35. Mt. Gilead senior Emily Hanft was next (5:11.37), followed by Grandview Heights freshman Madeline Palmiscia (5:21.21). Cochenour still had the opportunity to battle for a podium spot and receive a medal, finishing eighth overall in 5:45.07.
Then Teagan Werner took the track in the boys 1,600-meter run. He faced a full 16-runner field of strong runners with the top four finishing in less than 4:30. The regional winner was Belpre senior Eli Fullerton, who won it in 4:23.22. Werner finished outside of a podium spot, ending his night 11th in 4:47.67. A positive for Werner going forward is that five of the 10 runners ahead of him were seniors, and three more were juniors. Just one freshman finished ahead of him, Adena’s Ryan Richendollar, who was fifth in 4:31.89.
Cochenour returned to action in the 800-meter run, facing some of the same competitors who were in the 1,600-meter run in another fast field, finishing 15th overall in 2:40.51. Mt. Gilead senior Allison Johnson won another regional title, finishing in 2:11.06 to set a new regional record. The previous of 2:12.11 was set in 2008 by Stephanie Morgan of Barnesville. The top four included two others who qualified in the 1,600-meter run in Mt. Gilead’s Emily Hanft and Rachel Hoover of Fairbanks. The other qualifier was Zane Trace freshman Marie Souther.
On Saturday, in Division II Region 7 competition at Southeastern High School, Waverly junior Olivia Cisco competed in the 1,600-meter run. She finished sixth overall, running it in 5:27.07 for a personal best time and a podium spot with a medal. The regional winner was Fairfield Union senior Madison Eyman, who won it in 5:00.62. The other regional qualifiers included Tuscarawas Valley junior Hannah Wyler (5:07.53), Gallia Academy senior Sarah Watts (5:13.46), and Carrollton junior Camryn Barker (5:17.91).
Although no Waverly boys made it back to the second day of competition, Waverly Boys Head Coach Byron Green is excited about the future, saying, “I’m just anxious already to get to next year with all the young athletes we had coming back (only two seniors)! We just need some more participation from other athletes, and we’ll be set!”
For the Piketon Redstreaks, senior Sawyer Pendleton wrapped up his season in the 400-meter dash finals. All of the times in the finals were slower than preliminaries, which was contested under summer-like conditions on Thursday, creating quite a switch on Saturday with temperatures around 50 degrees and overcast. Pendleton sprinted for sixth in 53.86, ending his high school track career with a podium finish and a medal. See the accompanying story for more about Pendleton.
