Finding players with top-notch size and measureables has been one of Phil Butler main priorities.
At 6-2 and 240 pounds, Normandy High School product James Bodrock certainly has the kind of size and measurables that most college coaches covet.
Bodrock, a pitching talent for the Invaders, will make the trek southward to Shawnee State for the 2021 academic year on forward and adds to another valuable piece, from a pitching standpoint, in the incoming SSU recruiting class.
"Playing college baseball has been a dream of mine over my entire life," Bodrock said. "Having the opportunity to continue my career has been everything that I have been working for. I'm truly blessed to be able to continue playing the game that I grew to love."
At Normandy, Bodrock, who also played football and golf with the Invaders, was a consistent presence in the starting rotation for the OHSAA Division I program. Bodrock threw a no-hitter as a sophomore and finished his career as a honor roll student and Great Lakes Conference Scholar-Athlete.
"Playing at Normandy was an amazing experience that I'll never forget," Bodrock said. "Being able to play with my friends in front of parents and classmates meant so much to me. Representing Normandy filled me with a sense of pride that fueled my passion for the game even more. The coaching staff provided me with the tools to make me the player and person that I am today."
His favorite memory from playing at Normandy, however, was the no-hitter that he threw.
"Throwing a no-hitter was a surreal experience," Bodrock said. "I was good that day, but the eight other guys who were out in the field were even better. That's a game that I will definitely not forget. The feeling of all my coaches and teammates having my back is something that made the accomplishment even sweeter."
With playing football and golf at Normandy, along with even dabbling in the sport of swimming at a younger age, the multi-sport athlete was able to use the traits learned from those disciplines to become a better student-athlete -- especially for the collegiate game.
"Football taught me the importance of being a part of a team," Bodrock said. "Golf taught me the importance of having perseverance as during the beginning of the season, I struggled with all aspects of the game. However, during each day, I would work hard and by the end of the year, I was able to hold my own at matches and cut my scores down greatly. Baseball gave me the desire to compete, which has translated to everything that I do in life."
With his time at Normandy complete, the future history major is ready to put his time management skills, and his baseball talent, to the test.
"My goal is to earn a spot in the rotation and become an impact player," Bodrock said. "I want to be someone that can always be counted on to show up and compete, whatever the situation. In the classroom, my goal is to achieve a 3.5 or better in each semester during all four of my academic years at Shawnee State."
