For the third week in a row Piketon was faced with another top team in the Scioto Valley Conference in the Southeastern Panthers.
“We jumped out 13-0. We were in a game. Offensively we had some good numbers again; defensively we battled, but we just gave up some (points) towards the end,” said Piketon coach Tyler Gullion, as his Redstreaks suffered a 54-34 loss to the visiting Panthers.
The Redstreaks went three-and-out on the first possession of the game. A few plays later, Southeastern fumbled and Piketon recovered, coming away with the game’s first turnover taking over in Southeastern territory at the 36. After Austin Henderson picked up a Redstreaks first down with a 3-yard gain, Levi Gullion connected with Brody Fuller for a 24-yard touchdown with 7:02 to go in the first. On the ensuing kick, the Redstreaks recovered another Panther fumble at the 37. The Redstreaks capitalized on the turnover as Sammy Savage found the end zone from a yard out, as the Redstreaks took a 13-0 lead with 4:31 to play in the first.
“Great execution — we got a couple of turnovers, and that’s what we needed. We needed to win the turnover battle to be in the game, but it might have evened out towards the end,” said Gullion.
On the first play of Southeastern’s next drive, Panthers quarterback Lane Ruby scored on a 46 yard touchdown run cutting the Redstreaks lead 13-7. That score stood at the end of the first quarter.
The Streaks attempted a 42-yard field goal to start the second quarter as they faced a 4th-and-7 but came up short resulting in a touchback. The Panthers scored from 2 yards out with 5:33 to go in the second, as they took a 14-13 lead. The Streaks turned the ball over on downs on the next drive. Southeastern then scored with 1:50 to go in the half to take a 20-13 lead.
After a facemask penalty on Southeastern gave Piketon the ball in Panther territory during the kickoff return, the Redstreaks then drove down to the 7 where it would be first-and-goal. Southeastern then came up with their first takeaway of the game with an interception with 38 seconds to play. The Redstreaks then made a defensive stop as the Panthers led 20-13 going into the half.
“The interception before the half was huge. The score is 20-13. We have the ball with 30 seconds. Levi is learning but he made an ill-advised throw right there,” said Gullion. “He also made some tremendous throws and tremendous plays tonight, but it is just one of those things we have to learn from.”
Southeastern scored on the first possession of the second on a 45 yard touchdown run with 9:28 to play in the third to take a 28-13 lead after the 2 point conversion. After a 3-and-out by the Redstreaks, the Panthers then scored again with 5:28 to go in the third to take a 35-13 lead.
The Redstreaks answered back on the next drive. Facing a 4th-and-12, Gullion found Chris Chandler for a 16-yard touchdown to cut the Panther lead 35-19 with 2:23 to play in third. Southeastern then took the kickoff for a touchdown to take a 42-19 lead with 2:12 to go in the third.
“(Lane) Ruby is fast and Ruby is good. He’s just a tremendous athlete, and once he got going, we weren’t going to stop him,” said Gullion. “You can’t contain Ruby for a whole game.”
The Panthers added one more score before the quarter was over, as the Streaks trailed 48-19 heading to the fourth. Piketon outscored the Panthers 15-6 in the fourth. On 4th-and-goal from the one, Sammy Savage plowed his way into the end zone for the score. Gullion added the two-point conversion try as the Streaks trailed 48-27.
On the next Panther drive, the Redstreaks recovered a fumble, taking over at their own 45. Southeastern then came up with a fumble and then would score on the next play to make it 54-27. The Redstreaks once again answered the Panthers as Gullion hooked up with Logan Maynard for a 1-yard score with 1:50 to play. The Redstreaks would fall to the Panthers 54-34.
“We never quit. We kept competing and doing our thing, but it’s just tough,” said Gullion. “We are learning. You have to learn how to compete and we have a bunch of kids that are competing. You just have to keep building on some things.”
Statistically for the Redstreaks they totaled 356 total yards in which 229 was through the air and 127 on the ground. The Redstreaks picked up 14 first downs. The Streaks were 3-for-6 on 4th down conversions and 1-for-2 on 2-point attempts. Piketon also won the turnover battle 3-2. It was a good mix between the run and pass on offense for the Redstreaks, as they threw the ball 32 times and ran the ball 35.
Individually for the Streaks, Gullion completed 18 passes for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns. Austin Henderson ran the ball 18 times for 67 yards, while Sammy Savage had 15 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown. Gullion rushed for 10 yards on 2 carries. Brody Fuller was the leading receiver as he caught 3 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Chris Chandler had 59 yards on 4 catches and a touchdown. Camren Loar had 53 yards receiving while Johnny Burton had 23 and Austin Henderson had 24. Logan Maynard had a 1-yard touchdown catch.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Redstreaks next week as they host Adena in the annual homecoming game who is tied for second with Unioto atop the SVC Standings.
“The teams that have beat us are now 22-4 or 22-3 something like that,” said Gullion. “We have played a tough stretch and it doesn’t get any easier next week against Adena.”
