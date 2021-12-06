Opening Scioto Valley Conference action Thursday night, Dec. 2, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks wasted little time recording their first league win of the 2021-2022 hoops campaign.
Playing in front of the home crowd, Piketon started strong and continued to build the lead, ending in a 48-29 triumph over the visiting Southeastern Panthers.
Piketon junior guard Addison Johnson generated nine of her team’s 18 points in the opening quarter as the Lady Redstreaks moved ahead 18-13. Kennedy Jenkins added five points, Jazzlyn Lamerson provided four points, and Natalie Cooper had a bucket. Piketon was up 18-13 going to the second quarter.
Lamerson added four more points to lead the charge for Piketon in the second quarter, which only proved as a warmup for her. Coming out of the locker room in the third, Lamerson scored eight of her team’s 10 points, with Jenkins providing the other bucket. Then Lamerson tallied two more buckets in the fourth, finishing a 20-point night.
Addison Johnson and Jenkins added to their totals with more points in the fourth quarter as well, while Savannah McNelly and Abrial Johnson each hit from the foul line.
Behind Lamerson’s 20 point night, Addison Johnson and Kennedy Jenkins each scored 12 points.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Lady Redstreaks suffered a 54-32 loss to the visiting Leesburg Fairfield Lady Lions.
According to svcsportstalk.com, Piketon’s Natalie Cooper provided a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds, while grabbing three steals. Jazzlyn Lamerson added nine points and seven rebounds.
Piketon (1-2, 1-0 SVC) was set to take on Adena at home on Tuesday night, followed by a road game at Unioto on Thursday and a non-league road game at Eastern on Saturday.
