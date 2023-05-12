Completing the final week of regular season baseball play, the Waverly Tigers won two of three games and will look toward the postseason.
On Monday evening, May 8, the Tigers traveled to Valley for a Southern Ohio Conference Division II clash.
The hosting Indians ultimately won 2-1 on a walkoff, avenging the walk-off that the Tigers had against them in the game at Waverly.
According to reports from the Portsmouth Daily Times, Valley broke the scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the fifth inning. Colt Buckle produced a leadoff single and later scored on a two-out RBI single from Chris Queen.
Waverly responded in the top of the sixth inning to knot it at 1-1. LT Jordan got to first on a throwing error by the Valley shortstop. Then Jordan went to third on an errant pickoff throw to first before scoring on a single from Jase Hurd.
Valley walked it off when Carter Nickell worked a leadoff walk. Gabe McNeil entered as a pinch runner for him. McNeil advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Buckle and then took third on a groundout by Jaekyn Ridout. Jace Copley delivered the RBI walkoff single to give Valley the 2-1 win.
For the Tigers, the loss ended the possibility of a tie for the SOC II title with the Wheelersburg Pirates. The Pirates clinched the outright title after having a four-way tie for the lead just a few weeks earlier.
“Tough loss ... we walked it off at Waverly and they returned the favor tonight,” Waverly coach Jeff Noble said. “Two pretty evenly matched clubs, but we left too many guys on base and didn’t get a bunt down.”
For the Tigers, Alex Boles suffered the loss on the hill, giving up five hits while striking out four batters.
Jase Hurd was 1-3 with an RBI. Quinton Hurd had the only extra base hit, going 1-3 with a double. Jamison Morton was also 1-3, while Creed Smith was 1-2.
The Tigers responded with back-to-back victories to close the regular season.
On Wednesday, they took on East Clinton for senior night and won 16-0.
Senior Peyton Harris picked up the victory with a five-inning perfect game. From the plate, he finished 2-3 with two runs and one RBI. Waverly’s other senior, Alex Boles, was 1-2 with a pair of runs.
LT Jordan went 1-3 with two runs, a stolen base and one RBI. Jase Hurd was 2-3 with a double, two runs, three RBIs and a stolen base. Quinton Hurd also had a double, finishing 2-4 with two RBIs and a run.
Ben Nichols finished 2-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Jamison Mornt also had two RBIs, going 1-2 with a run. Hunter Hauck was 1-3 with a run and an RBI. Creed Smith went 1-1 with two runs and a stolen base. Liam Cross was 1-2 with two RBIs.
“Really nice team effort on senior night! That’s two games in a row that we played great defensively and threw it well. Hats off to Seniors Alex Boles and Peyton Harris they both are playing well heading in to the tournament,” Noble said.
“How smart am I? Peyton has only thrown a couple innings this year and he spins a five-inning perfect game tonight.”
The Tigers played their final make-up game of the regular season, traveling to Portsmouth West on Thursday, May 11 where they were victorious by a score of 5-1.
Quinton Hurd (5-0) picked up the win on the hill with a complete game, giving up just two hits and striking out nine batters.
LT Jordan finished 2-4 with two runs and three stolen bases. Jase Hurd was 2-4 with two doubles, one run and one RBI. Ben Nichols also had a double, going 2-4 as well.
Peyton Harris went 1-2 with a run and a stolen base. Jamison Morton was 1-3. Hunter Hauck contributed an RBI, while Creed Smith stole a base and scored a run.
“Great game between two good pitchers tonight ... Q (Quinton Hurd) had his stuff working and we were glad we got on the board early,” Noble said.
Waverly completes the regular season at 17-7 overall and wraps up second place in the SOC II at 12-4.
In Division II Southeast District tournament play, the sixth-seeded Waverly Tigers will start the postseason at home and will take on the 11th-seeded Warren Warriors on Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m. The sectional final for that bracket will be played on Wednesday, May 17 at 5 p.m. against a team and location to be determined by Monday’s games.
