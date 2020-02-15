The Waverly indoor track teams continued their pursuit of a state birth, by making the top 24 in the state! They competed in two meets recently Jan. 26 at Capital University and Feb. 1 at OSU again.
Still in the running at this time, Maggie Reisinger landed 24th in long jump. She’s the only girl so far. On the boys’ side, Alex Boles sits 23rd in the 60-meter dash, 22nd in the 200-meter dash, and 33rd in long jump. The 4x800-meter team of Ty Reisinger, Aidan Kelley, Alex Rostek, and Jack Monroe made a big move, but sit in 30th. They have two meets left to maintain or move into that prestigious spot!
Results of the Capital meet for the girls had Maggie Reisinger leading the way with a seventh out of 12 in the long jump (14-feet, 8-inches). Olivia Cisco ran a personal best 6:07.64 for eighth out of 18, and picked up ninth out of 14 in the 800-meter run at 2:48.71. Mattie Elliott, running for her first time indoors, ran the 55-meter hurdles, ended up 10th out of 11 in 10.36. She did better her qualifying time of 10.47 in the prelims. Rounding out the girls, Julia Clark was 13th out of 14 in the 800-meter run (3:07.22) and Laney Atencio ran the 200- and 400-meter dashes. She was 16th out of 19 in the 200-meter race, 32.64, and 14th out of 14 in the 400-meter, 78.59.
On the boys’ side, Alex Boles continues to shine. In the long jump, he was second out of 14, 19-6 1/2, with a new personal best. In the 200-meter dash, he was second out of 25, 23.82, with a personal best. And after going in sixth in the prelims of the 55-meter dash, he finished fifth out of 26, 6.85 seconds. It was another strong day for Alex.
The next lowest place went to Alex Stoller in the 400-meter dash, with a 61.0. He got seventh out of 16. Jack Monroe picked up eighth out of 28 in the 800-meter run (2:17.2), and he ran the 1600m where he got 19th out of 34 in 5:10.28. Alex Rostek long jumped to 11th out of 14 going 15-8. Alex Rostek was part of the trio that went 14th, Aidan Kelley, 26.63, 15th Alex, 26.66, and 16th Alex Stoller, 27.09 out of 25 competitors in the 200-meter dash.
The Tigers made a return trip to OSU with a bigger crowd of athletes as Mother Nature cooperated. For the girls’ limited competition (due to injuries), Olivia Cisco competed in the 1600-meter run, going 6:09.47 for 20th out of 38. Maggie Reisinger long jumped 14-6 1/2, which was good enough for 24th out of 45. The girls look to rebound on their next trip to OSU.
Alex Boles keeps improving, running personal bests in the 60-meter and and 200-meter dashes. He finished 5th out of 48 in the 200-meter dash (23.6) and seventh out of 74 in the 60-meter dash (7.29) after going into finals in 15th. It was a nice comeback in the 60-meter dash.
Another big move was made by the 4x800-meter relay team of Ty Reisinger, Aidan Kelley, Alex Rostek, and Jack Monroe as the shaved close to 30 seconds off their previous best to get 12th out of 16 in 9:34.46. We look for them to continue to improve and keep our fingers crossed this young group makes the trip!
Jack Monroe ran/endured the 16-lap 3200-meter run in 11:09.69 for 20th out of 32. Alex Stoller ran a personal best 59.63 in the 400-meter dash, which was good for 36th out of 58. This looks very promising for outdoors for this freshman. Alex Rostek went 27.55 in the 200-meter dash giving him 38th out of 48. A.J. Sibole ran the 1600-meter run, finishing 53 out of 61, in 5:35.54. Aidan Kelley ran the 60-meter dash in 8.22, which put him 62nd out of 74 to complete the placings.
It was another good day for the indoor Tigers. They continue to work hard and improve! They wrap up their indoor season at Otterbein February 16th. Keep it up Tigers! Go Tigers!
