The population of Waverly runners on the Shawnee State University men’s cross country team continued to grow this past week.
Waverly senior runner Phil Evory signed with the school on Wednesday afternoon in front of family, coaches and his Tiger cross country teammates. He will join teammate Aidan Judd, who signed more than a month ago, and former teammates Hunter Hoover and Trevor Penrod, who are already on the SSU roster.
At Shawnee, Evory will continue in track and cross country just like he does at Waverly.
“Phil is a real hard worker. I think his best years are way ahead of him,” said Waverly coach Byron Green. “I think this is going to be a great move for him because he is still developing. I think they will take him and get him where he needs to be.”
Green loves having his runners go to Shawnee State where the cross country program is top notch and usually goes to the NAIA National Championship in most seasons.
“Having the opportunity to continue (running at college) is the big thing. They can’t go to a program in the state that is better than Shawnee,” said Green. “As well as they did in the nationals, it is a big deal. We will just keep loading up Shawnee’s team if we can.”
Evory, Judd and their Tiger teammates just made the school’s first appearance at the state cross country meet in 20 years. Their coach, Linda McAllister, will miss having the senior class to lead the charge, but she says they have set a good example for the returning and upcoming runners to follow.
“They have left a good legacy for the guys who will still be here. It is really exciting to have these (Waverly cross country) guys all down there. It tells you the caliber of athletes they are,” said McAllister.
“Phil is a very dedicated hard worker. He didn’t miss a practice all season. He is a true 100 percent team guy. He is a true leader and a level-headed leader. Phil will do great things in life.”
Shawnee State University Head Cross Country and Track Coach Eric Putnam strives to collect as much local talent as he can for his team. He is excited about adding Evory to the roster.
“Phil is a good kid. He has been a low mileage guy and I love those kind because I feel like we can win with them. He can come to Shawnee, and we can get him more miles, but we aren’t a high miles program. I feel like his ability to transition to us is good,” said Putnam.
“With the proximity of Waverly to Shawnee, he will know a number of guys on the team. Socially it will be a seamless transition for him. Phil is very strong academically. I think he will have an easier time than some. Hunter Hoover has had a fantastic career for us. He had an unreal fall after a great spring.”
Other Southeast Ohio runners Putnam is planning to sign include Noah Kennard from Adena, Mason Blizzard from South Webster and Eric Hacker from Unioto.
The SSU men’s cross country team just returned from a trip to the state of Washington where they finished seventh as a team in the 64th annual NAIA National Championships.
“We had a real big year. The whole top seven finished in the top third of the race. There was 320 finishers,” said Putnam. “It was good for us. Five of them (the top seven) are back.”
Evory, who is planning to major in the business/marketing field, is looking forward to running with his former and current Waverly teammates at SSU. He has had the goal of running collegiately since his junior season.
“It takes a lot of stress off,” he said of the signing. “I don’t have to worry about anything for track season, so that’s nice.”
Evory’s training regimen is an increase in running during the summer months, while focusing on strength year-round.
“In the summer, I run more miles,” he said. “I also lift weights to get stronger.”
Teammate Aidan Judd is also looking forward to having Evory at SSU with him.
“It is something that we both had in mind that we would probably end up going to the same school. We will make it feel more like home,” said Judd. “It was a nice stress reliever for both of us to get it out of the way and not have to look at any more schools. It feels like a good fit.”
