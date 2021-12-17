Facing a strong Portsmouth West team on the road Thursday evening, the Waverly Lady Tigers succumbed to a 52-26 defeat, dropping to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the SOC II.

Waverly junior Kelli Stewart was the only Tiger in double figures, recording a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. She also leveled three blocks. Bailey Vulgamore contributed six points and four rebounds. Ava Little had five points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists. Delaney Tackett pulled down four rebounds, while Morgan Crabtree grabbed three rebounds.

Waverly will be home with the Oak Hill Lady Oaks on Monday evening and then travel to Zane Trace Thursday evening.

WHS — 8 5 6 7 — 26

PWHS — 18 5 16 13 — 52

WAVERLY (26) — Kelli Stewart 7 0 1-4 15, Ava Little 1 0 3-4 5, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 1 0 4-6 6, Aubree Fraley 0 0 0-0 0, Aerian Tackett 0 0 0-0 0 Savannah South 0 0 0-0 0, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Caris Risner 0 0 0-4 0, TOTALS 9 0 8-18 6.

PORTSMOUTH WEST (52) — Maelynn Howell 6 0 1-3 13, Elisha Andre 0 1 0-0 3, Eden Cline 1 1 0-0 5, Sydney McDermott 1 0 0-0 , Kate Rollins 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Sayre 0 0 0-0 0, Lexi Deaver 3 0 3-3 9, Charlie Jo Howard 3 1 2-2 11, TOTALS 17 4 6-8 52.

