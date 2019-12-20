It is a rough way to grow up.
For a roster full of freshmen playing varsity basketball, each and every night is a battle for the Piketon Lady Redstreaks.
Still searching for their first Scioto Valley Conference win of the year, the Lady Redstreaks suffered losses to Zane Trace and Adena this past week.
Scoring was a struggle for Piketon in the home battle with the Pioneers on Tuesday. Zane Trace started the game on an 8-0 run, and the Lady Redstreaks could never recover, dropping the game 35-26.
Zane Trace scored after the opening tip and then scored again following a Piketon turnover. The Lady Pioneers scored twice more to get up 8-0 midway through the frame. Piketon freshman Kennedy Jenkins broke through the scoring drought by drawing a foul and getting to the line to hit the second of two attempts. A few minutes later, Piketon sophomore Savannah McNelly cashed in on an assist from senior Ally Ritchie for her team’s first field goal. Ritchie closed the scoring in the opening quarter, hitting a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds to go. Piketon trailed 11-5.
Neither team could produce much scoring in the second quarter. It took nearly three minutes before Ritchie could break through with a basket. Several possessions later, Zane Trace had an answering bucket. The Lady Pioneers also added a free throw with about a minute to go, capping the scoring in the half. Zane Trace led 14-7.
Ritchie provided the only Piketon field goal in the third quarter. The rest of Piketon’s scoring came from the line with Ritchie, Jenkins and McNelly all hitting. Zane Trace led 22-14 heading into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, it seemed like the game sped up and finished at a normal pace. With the quicker pace, both teams increased their scoring. Addison Johnson and Ava Little each hit from long range. Johnson also scored the first field goal of the quarter. Piketon’s other points came from the line with Jenkins, McNelly and Bailey Vulgamore all hitting. Johnson, who led Piketon in scoring during the quarter, hit her three-pointer as the final points in the game. That cut Zane Trace’s lead to single digits, 35-26, just before time expired.
“When you are as young as we are, and as hard as it is go through as a coach and a player, this is what happens,” said Piketon coach Brett Coreno. “You don’t just all of a sudden become good at the varsity level. I told the girls in the locker room, tonight will make them better and tomorrow will too. We just have to get keep grinding.”
For Piketon, Ritchie, the lone upperclassman on the team, led the way with eight points. Jenkins and Johnson each added five points.
“It is tough. We knew it would be tough this year,” said Coreno. “You have to find a way to battle through the dark times. No one cares that you are young or going through the process. You just have to fight through it. That will be the hardest thing they’ve done in their life to this point athletic-wise.”
On Thursday, the Lady Redstreaks battled the second-place team in the SVC down to the wire.
Piketon was successful in keeping up with Adena in the opening quarter, as each team put up 11 points. Ritchie led the way for PHS in the opening quarter by hitting 3-of-4 from the line. Jenkins, Little, Vulgamore and Hayleigh Risner each added a bucket. Risner had just returned to the lineup from an injury.
Tied at 11-11, the Lady Redstreaks did their best to keep pace in the second quarter. Vulgamore led the way by providing four of Piketon’s eight points. Ritchie added three more, and Jenkins hit one. Adena scored 10 to go up 21-19 at the break.
In the third quarter, Risner led the charge for PHS with six points, followed by McNelly with four points, and Ritchie and Jazz Lamerson with two points each. At the end of the quarter, Adena led by just three, 36-33.
The Lady Warriors closed out the win by connecting on 9-of-15 from the line. Adena’s Jadyn Smith scored 12 of her team’s 19 points, including 6-of-9 from the line to close the 51-36 win. For Piketon, Risner had a pair of buckets in the final quarter, while Vulgamore and Lamerson had a basket each in that final quarter.
For Adena, Smith led the way with 19 points, followed by Hannah Stark with 12 points and Cheyanne Ater with 10 points.
For Piketon, Risner finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ritchie and Vulgamore followed with eight points each.
Piketon dropped to 3-6 overall with the loss and 0-5 in the SVC. The Lady Redstreaks will be the hosts for the Pike County Holiday Classic this year. They will be home Monday night and will face the Western Lady Indians in the 8 p.m. contest. Eastern and Waverly will start the night with a 6 p.m. battle.
