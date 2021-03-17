A little more than one year ago, the Piketon Baseball Youth Skills Camp was the last spring sporting event to take place before the coronavirus/COVID-19 shutdown began.
That event took place on Saturday, March 13 in the Piketon junior high gymnasium, located beside the old school building on West Street, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
The 2021 version of the camp was held this past weekend on Saturday, March 13 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in Piketon's new field house. With cool temperatures and overcast conditions outside, the young baseball players had perfect conditions inside, using indoor turf field and batting cages to complete their baseball drills at each station.
Not having a 2020 spring sports season was heartbreaking and devastating to many athletes.
Two of Piketon's seniors - Easton Lansing and Jonathan Carpenter - talked about their feelings of disappointment following the cancellation of the 2020 season and their hopes for the upcoming 2021 season.
"We were really expecting for the season to turn out, but with all of the coronavirus going around, it was a letdown. We are really excited to get back at it this year," said Easton Lansing.
"It is unreal. You have to wait through all of last year, so you want it that much more now. For some of us, it is our last chance to maybe go to the next level if we want to. We are just trying to go out and do our best."
"I'm looking forward to the season greatly," added Carpenter. "After last year, that was rough. I don't want to think about. Actually getting to have a senior season is something else."
Both seniors were thrilled to have the opportunity to help younger baseball players improve their skills while having fun.
"It means everything (to help teach them), because they are the future of our program. Without them, we wouldn't have a program coming up," said Carpenter. "I helped organize and run the batting cages today, specifically the tees. I taught them how to shoot their hips, to keep their hands in, and keep their eyes on the ball."
Lansing had some advice to share with the young ball players that they should take with them throughout their playing days. He said, "Always work hard and do your best, not matter what age you are. Always look up to somebody and try to improve yourself to the level, and follow the example of how others have improved themselves."
After going through all of the stations and completing the day, a group of young baseball players shared their thoughts.
"I learned about fielding in the outfield, and how to do the crow hop," said seventh-grader Trevon Moore, who really enjoyed the camp.
"Nolan Henry, a third grader, said, "I learned the crow hop too. You use a big step, cross, and then another big step and throw. It is especially helpful in the outfield because it helps you throw it further and you point your foot so it is straighter."
Jackson Brewster, another third grader, said the crow hop was his favorite as well and a new skill that he hadn't learned prior to this camp.
Two of the youngest campers had some thoughts as well.
Max Henry, second grade, said, "I learned how to hit the ball by stepping into it, instead of just hitting."
Asher Horn, another second grader, said that he learned how to use the pitcher's mound. He had never pitched before camp, and he really liked it.
"Today was outstanding," said Piketon Baseball Head Coach Jonathan Teeters. "When we can give back to our youth and community in our state of the art facility, you cannot beat that. Not many high school programs have an opportunity like we do at Piketon with this building. We are very excited about our future and look forward to using this as an asset to develop our student-athletes."
Piketon's high school baseball season starts with a varsity double-header on Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m. versus the Oak Hill Oaks. Prior to the game, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held, showcasing the new backstop and improvements made to the field during the off-season. The junior varsity team will travel to Portsmouth West for a double-header on that same day.
