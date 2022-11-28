Haggy past McGuire, Legg

Western sophomore Drew Haggy tries to fit himself between Piketon defenders Garrett Legg and Brent McGuire for a layup. Haggy finished the game with 11 points.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

For the second year in a row, three of Pike County’s four varsity basketball teams participated in the SOC/SVC Tip Off Classic.

Piketon, Western and Eastern all traveled into Ross County to Huntington High School for two nights of action.


