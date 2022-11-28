For the second year in a row, three of Pike County’s four varsity basketball teams participated in the SOC/SVC Tip Off Classic.
Piketon, Western and Eastern all traveled into Ross County to Huntington High School for two nights of action.
The first game began at 6 p.m. Friday night, pitting the Piketon Redstreaks against the Western Indians on the HHS floor. Piketon built a big lead in the third quarter, only to see Western make a huge comeback in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the Streaks managed to finish with a 50-48 victory.
“This was brand new to a lot of our guys. We have to figure out a way to manufacture a shot in each possession. I would guess that there’s 20 to 30 possessions where we didn’t manage a shot. We were lucky to come out with a win,” Piketon coach Kyle Miller said.
“We had some great minutes from our young guys. We just have to stay the course. We knew it was going to be a year of growing pains. Any time we can grow with a win, we will take it as ugly as it might be.”
It was a game of runs for both teams. After Western’s Drew Haggy put the first point on the scoreboard from the foul line, the Redstreaks scored the next six points. But those points came in a battle as it happened over a five minute span. Western then trimmed the lead to one, 8-7, with a burst of scoring in the final minute of the opening quarter.
The start of the second quarter saw the two teams exchange three-pointers, as Weston Bloss and Brent McGuire hit for Piketon, and Chase Carter and Daniel Rodriguez connected for Western. McGuire scored the next basket for the Redstreaks, sparking a 9-0 run that put Piketon ahead by 10, 23-13. Western scored the final five points of the half over the next two minutes by getting to the foul line. At the break, Piketon was up 23-18.
Opening the third quarter, Bloss connected on a three-pointer and Garrett Legg followed with a drive and bucket, pushing the lead to double digits again. Carter provided Western’s first points of the half around the five-minute mark, getting to the line for a pair of shots. The Redstreaks followed with a 7-0 burst with scoring from McGuire and Cohner Daniels, pushing the advantage to 15, 35-20. The margin remained going into the fourth quarter with the score sitting at 39-24.
Bloss hit again to open the scoring in the fourth quarter. After nearly a minute of defensive battles with Western turning up the pressure defense, Piketon freshman Bo Henry was able to score inside, increasing the lead to 20, 44-24. Then Carter led the comeback bit for the Indians, scoring 10 of his team’s next 12 points. McGuire had the only Piketon basket during that stretch, as Western cut the lead down to 46-38. The Streaks pushed the lead back to 12 briefly as Gabe Lamerson and Declan Davis added points, 50-38.
Piketon was in serious foul trouble, and the Indians took advantage. Carter started his team’s final run with a pair of free throws. Western’s pressure continued to generate turnovers. Haggy got the ball back for the Indians and was fouled on a three-point shot. He hit all three of his free throws. The next Piketon turnover led to a three-pointer from Carter, cutting the lead to four. Then Haggy pulled Western within two, 50-48, with 3.6 seconds left. Piketon was able to get the ball inbounds and hang on for the win.
“We wanted to crowd them when they had the basketball. We were just a little too aggressive. If you are erring on the side of what you would want as a coach, that’s probably it, although it almost cost us the game,” Miller said. “They shot 32 free throws. We were getting caught out of position. Credit to Western. Once they pressured us in the fourth quarter, combined with them getting scores while the clock was stopped was a recipe for disaster for us in the fourth quarter.”
Carter led the charge for Western with 25 points, followed by Haggy with 11 points.
McGuire led the Redstreaks with 16 points, followed by Bloss with 12 points.
PHS — 8 5 16 11 — 50
WHS — 7 11 6 24 — 48
PIKETON (50) — Weston Bloss 0 4 0-0 12, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-1 0, Brent McGuire 6 1 1-1 16, Cohner Daniels 1 0 0-1 2, Greyson Roberts 0 0 0-0 0, Wayde Fout 0 0 0-0 0, Garrett Legg 3 0 2-2 8, Declan Davis 1 0 2-2 4, Gabe Lamerson 2 0 0-0 4, Bo Henry 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 15 5 5-7 50.
WESTERN (48) — Tyler Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Daniel Rodriguez 0 1 1-3 4, Logan Lightle 0 1 0-0 3, Drew Haggy 2 0 7-9 11, Kameron Janes 1 0 3-8 5, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Siliven 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 3 3 10-12 25, TOTALS 6 5 21-32 48.
