Friday night the Waverly Tigers traveled to Oak Hill for a SOC II battle with the Oak Hill Oaks and fell in defeat 49-41.
Thanks to a late Oak Hill rally and a 5-for-26 performance from the foul line for Waverly, Oak Hill was able to preserve home court and pick up a big SOC II win.
In the opening quarter, thanks to the long ball, the Tigers built an early lead. Jamison Morton canned a pair of triples in the first quarter and Mason Kelly added another. Ryan Haynes and Cade Carroll each pitched with a deuce leading Waverly to a 14-8 lead through eight minutes.
In the second period, Logan Swords got into the act from long range knocking down a trey. Swords have five total points in the second quarter. Haynes equaled his teammates’ output adding five to the Tiger cause.
The Tigers took a 25-20 lead into the locker room despite shooting 3-for-12 from the free throw line in the first half. On the other side, Oak Hill went 7-for-8 from the stripe in the first half.
Coming out of the locker room, Oak Hill looked to chip away at the Waverly lead and midway through the quarter had the lead to two, 30-28. Kelly added five to the Waverly point tally in the third quarter. Will Armstrong and Swords each indeed a bucket. Through three quarters Waverly led 34-32, but Waverly’s free throws woes continued, going 1-for-8 from the line in the third quarter.
In the final quarter, Oak Hill took its first lead of the night. Just a minute into the quarter Howell drilled a three making the score 38-37 in favor of the Oaks. On the ensuing possession, Waverly turned the ball over and Howell completed an old-fashioned three-point play to put Oaks up four. Howell had seven points in the last eight minutes. Fisher added six to the Oak Hill cause in the final quarter. Oak Hill went 8-for-13 from the line in the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was Oak Hill’s highest scoring quarter of the evening, dropping in 17 points.
On the other side, the fourth quarter was Waverly’s worst scoring quarter, only managing seven points over the last eight minutes.
Ryan Haynes was the only Tiger to score in double figures with 11. Kelly had nine points and Swords chipped in with eight.
The Oaks had a pair of players in double figures. Kimel led all scores with 14 and Howell finished with 11.
But the story was told at the foul line. Oak Hill was 19-for-26 for the game for 73 percent. The Tigers were 5-for-26 for 19 percent.
The Tigers also fell to the Jackson Ironmen on Saturday night in Jackson by a count of 54-19.
The pair of losses takes Waverly to 1-10 on the season and 1-6 in the SOC II.
