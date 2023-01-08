Haynes

Waverly's Ryan Haynes goes up for a shot against a Jackson defender in the Tigers' loss Saturday night in Jackson. Haynes led the Tigers in scoring against the Ironmen.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

Friday night the Waverly Tigers traveled to Oak Hill for a SOC II battle with the Oak Hill Oaks and fell in defeat 49-41.

Thanks to a late Oak Hill rally and a 5-for-26 performance from the foul line for Waverly, Oak Hill was able to preserve home court and pick up a big SOC II win.


