As the defending Southern Ohio Conference tennis champions, the Waverly Lady Tigers have many holes to fill as they prepare to take the court this fall.
Waverly lost five seniors to graduation including Allison Entler, Kenzie Penrod, Kayleah Shiland, Hope Wilburn and Kaylin Smith. Everyone else is returning from last year’s roster, but the playing experience is limited to doubles. Four new players have joined the ranks, bringing the Lady Tigers to 11 team members.
Players returning from last year’s team include Kayla Barker, Sophie Thomas, Marli Holderness, Madison Davis, Greenlee Thacker, Emma Bellaw, and Desi Swepston. Three of those players make up the senior class, including Bellaw, Holderness and Swepston. At the start of the season, Swepston will be serving as the team’s manager after dealing with injuries from a car accident. Sixth-grader Claire Morrison is also a manager for the team.
New players joining the team are junior Maggi Armstrong and sophomores Krittaka Kaur, Maggie Harris and Kaelyn Linn. There are no freshmen on the roster currently.
While the season and the status of school is largely unknown at this time due to the uncertainty of coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns, the Lady Tigers are preparing like their season will take place. Practices are currently being held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The goal of those sessions are to allow the players to get acclimated to the heat while working fundamentals of tennis. Waverly graduate and former Tiger tennis player Brandon Nibert is helping Morrison with the conditioning and learning sessions.
“We don’t have one single person with singles experience,” said Waverly coach Matt Morrison. “Being thin singles-wise can hurt you all the way down the lineup. If we could play all doubles matches at this point, we could really put a run together.”
Nibert is working with some of the girls individually to try and help Morrison decide which ones are best suited for taking the singles spots this fall.
The Lady Tigers are also using a COVID-19 checklist to make sure no one is showing signs of coronavirus illness. Since Desi Swepston is unable to play at this time, she has been handling the paperwork for Morrison as part of her managerial duties. Tennis is a sport that allows opponents to be socially distant.
“We are not real close to each other,” said Morrison. “Everyone has a sheet they have to sign and check off if they had a fever or been in contact with anyone with COVID. Desi is doing a great job taking care of all of that for me.”
Although the Lady Tigers are young, the team is full of potential.
“The upperclassmen are so nice and helpful with younger other girls. It won’t take them long to get going,” said Morrison. “The hardest thing about it is teaching them the fundamentals. Sometimes you have to cross the fundamentals with what they are capable of doing. You don’t have to do everything the same.”
As the Lady Tigers learn, they will continue to work on improving throughout the season as they attempt to defend their league title.
“In tennis, you can be as good as you want to be,” said Morrison. “It is about how much you are willing to work. You don’t need to have a playing partner to go out and serve. You can do that on your own.”
Currently, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has the start date for the matches for 2020 girls tennis season listed as Aug. 7.
