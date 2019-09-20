With two teams looking to bounce back from rough losses on the football field last week, only one could be successful this week.
Behind a three-touchdown, 362-yard rushing performance from senior sensation Payton Shoemaker, the Tigers were victorious on the road Friday night, winning by 10 points, 31-21, over the hosting Fairland Dragons.
All told, Shoemaker carried the ball 41 times to cover those 362 yards to earn those three hard-fought touchdowns. Not only did he generate 362 yards of Waverly’s offense, he also led the defense with 8 solo tackles and 1 assist. Shoemaker had two tackles for combined loss of 2 yards.
The Tigers couldn’t get their passing game going, forcing them to rely heavily on Shoemaker. Sophomore quarterback Wade Futhey completed 4-of-9 passes for 11 yards. Mark Stulley caught two passes for 6 yards, while Will Futhey caught two for 5 yards.
Statistically, Waverly had 47 rush attempts for a net gain of 347. The negative yardage came when sophomore quarterback Wade Futhey was hit for a loss in the backfield four different times. Jaxson Poe carried the ball twice for a gain of 7 yards.
The Tigers started the game on offense, using a 22-yard return from Grayson Diener and a late hit out-of-bounds penalty to begin on the Fairland 48-yard line. With Waverly quarterback Haydn’ Shanks and tight end Zeke Brown sidelined with injuries, Shoemaker started in wildcat formation. Two short runs were followed by a 43-yard run to the one-yard line where he was hit and the ball was knocked free. Fairland recovered it there.
Waverly’s first turnover of the night didn’t prove costly. The Tiger defense was up to the task of stopping the Dragons deep in their own end zone. The Fairland punter, Gavin Hunt, kicked the ball away deep in his own end zone and Shoemaker secured it at the Fairland 35-yard line, returning it to the 22-yard line. He took the handoff from Wade Futhey each time on this drive, scoring a 5-yard walk-in touchdown on his fourth run. The Fairland defense was whistled for being offsides, making the Tigers decide they wanted to go for a two-point conversion. Shoemaker took the handoff again, crossing the goal line to make the score 8-0. Waverly’s early conversion kept the Tigers in the lead throughout the game.
Penalties were costly at times for the Tigers. On Fairland’s second drive of the night, the Tigers were offsides on third-and-5 at the Fairland 25-yard line, giving the Dragons a first down. Still, it appeared that the Tigers were going to force another punt. The Dragons were facing fourth-and-9 in their own territory. It was a trick play instead, as the Fairland punter, Gavin Hunt, took the ball and ran for a first down, getting tackled at the Waverly 35-yard line. But a late hit penalty charged to the Tigers moved the ball to the 20.
Waverly’s defense continued to work against the Fairland attack, which continued into the second quarter. They had the Dragons facing fourth down twice in those final 20-yards — once on the Waverly 14-yard line and once on the goal line. But both times, Fairland was able to get the needed yardage. Facing fourth-and-goal, J.D. Brumfield scored with a wildcat touchdown plunge from 1 yard out. Emma Marshall connected on the point-after kick, making the score 8-7 with 10:34 left in the half. At that point, Fairland had used 16 plays to cover 80 yards and ran 10:34 off the clock.
The two teams continued trading touchdowns throughout the half, playing to a 22-21 lead by the Tigers.
On Waverly’s second drive of the night, the Tigers used a steady diet of runs from Payton Shoemaker to move the ball. Sophomore quarterback Wade Futhey completed a five-yard pass to his brother Will. Waverly moved the ball all the way down to the 9-yard line. Facing fourth-and-7, Shoemaker took the ball and tried to pick up the needed yardage, but he was stopped short.
Fairland took over on downs, but it was Waverly that had the opportunity to score. On the first play from scrimmage, the snap to Fairland’s quarterback sailed on him and went into the end zone. There Waverly sophomore Mark Stulley recovered the ball for a touchdown. Grayson Diener connected on the point-after kick, making the score 15-7.
On the kickoff, Diener sent the ball into the end zone for a touchback, forcing the Dragons to begin their drive on the 20-yard line. But Fairland was able to break a 74-yard run to the end zone as Michael Stitt, pulling within a point once more, following the kick from Marshall, 15-14.
The Tigers answered with another dose of Payton Shoemaker. He had short runs of 4 and 6 yards before breaking off a 56-yard run to the end zone for another touchdown. At that point, Shoemaker had accumulated 191 rushing yards. Diener added the point-after, making the lead 22-14 with about five minutes left in the half.
Fairland used the running game to answer, coming back with a 23-yard touchdown run from J.D. Brumfield. Marshall connected on the kick, trimming the lead to one again, 22-21, with 3:49 to play. The two teams traded punts to bring the first half to a close.
Fairland had the ball to start the third quarter. Waverly needed a stop and was up to the task. That first drive of the second half for the Dragons began on their own 22-yard line. To begin, Waverly sophomore Penn Morrison batted down a first down pass by Fairland quarterback Max Ward. On second down, Spencer Pollard and Dakota Swepston hit Stitt in the backfield for a four-yard loss. The third down pass was incomplete, forcing the Dragons to punt. That was the stop the Tigers wanted, but they couldn’t do anything with it.
The Tigers ran three plays before they suffered their second turnover of the night. The snap got past quarterback Wade Futhey and recovered by the Dragons on their own 47-yard line. Fairland was able to move into Waverly territory before the Tigers were able to get a stop on fourth down. The Tigers sent Fairland backward, as Jaxson Poe and J.T. Barnett provided a tackle for a 2-yard loss on second down. Then freshman Wyatt Crabtree dropped Zander Schmitt for an 8-yard loss on third down. The Dragons opted to go for it on fourth-and-17, completing a pass. But Mark Stulley had the tackle to stop Brennan West 2 yards short of a first down.
Waverly started on its own 24-yard line with Shoemaker in the wildcat formation, breaking a 45-yard run to get into Dragon territory. Jaxson Poe got into the mix, taking a handoff from Shoemaker for a gain of four yards. The Tigers decided to try some trickery. Wade Futhey handed off to Shoemaker, who fired the ball toward Will Futhey, but it was intercepted, resulting in Waverly’s third turnover of the night.
Once again, the turnover didn’t harm the Tigers. They were able to get the ball back, thanks for a bad snap by Fairland, which was recovered by Waverly junior Spencer Pollard. That gave the Tigers the ball on the Fairland 9-yard line. Although the Tigers couldn’t punch it into the end zone, they still managed to get points out of it.
Waverly worked to get to the 6-yard line and had a fourth-down pass ruled incomplete. But once again, the Waverly defense had Fairland pinned back against its own end zone. The result was another bad snap. Max Ward recovered the ball in the end zone and was tackled by Poe, resulting in a safety to give the Tigers two points and a three-point lead 24-21.
On the free kick by Fairland after the safety, Waverly looked to add some insurance points, but ultimately had to punt it away with Grayson Diener. He booted the ball deep into Fairland territory, only to have to make a touchdown-saving tackle on a big 52-yard return from Gavin Hunt. That allowed the Dragons to take over on the Waverly 33-yard line.
Waverly’s defense stepped up again. J.D. Brumfield was hit for a 15-yard loss on third-and-4 with a combined tackle from Penn Morrison and Mark Stulley. Morrison had the next big play, intercepting Zander Schmitt’s fourth-down pass at the Waverly 16-yard line with 11:21 left in the fourth quarter.
This time, the Tigers were able to strike. Shoemaker’s first run went for 8 yards. On his second, no defenders could catch him. Shoemaker broke a 76-yard run to the end zone, scoring to give the Tigers some breathing room. Diener’s kick made the lead 10, 31-21, with 10:10 to go.
The final 10 minutes wasn’t without some drama. The Tigers bent at times, but they never broke.
Penn Morrison ended Fairland’s next drive by breaking up a fourth-down pass attempt. The Tigers had the ball on the Fairland 28-yard line, but they couldn’t get into the end zone. Wade Futhey’s fourth down pass to Phoenix Wolf in the end zone was ruled incomplete, giving the ball to the Dragons.
Fairland looked to strike and pull within three points, covering 65 yards with five plays, including a 53-yard run from Stitt, to get to the Waverly 9-yard line. Senior Dakota Swepston provided a big tackle for a loss on fourth down, recording the stop the Tigers needed.
The Tigers took over on their own 15 yard line, but went backwards, ultimately forcing Diener to punt the ball away. Diener sent the kick high into the air for 36 yards to Gavin Hunt, who fumbled, and Waverly’s Whyatt Ward made the recovery, essentially sealing the deal. Waverly was able to run out the clock and secure the win.
With the victory, the Tigers move to 3-1 and will begin preparing for a homecoming battle against the Amanda Clearcreek Aces, which is a new opponent on the schedule. Amanda won its game Friday night, defeating Fairfield Union 41-6 to improve to 4-0. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
