After missing her first two high school track seasons, Waverly's Delaney Tackett returned to form and showed her abilities during her junior year.
Tackett's performance, particularly in the 400-meter dash and the 4x800-meter relay, helped the Lady Tigers advance to regional competition. Those performances also attracted the attention of some colleges, leading to the opportunity to sign with Wittenberg University on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Wittenberg University, a liberarl arts college founded in 1845, is located in Springfield. Tackett will be going from the Waverly Tigers to the Wittenberg Tigers, changing colors from orange and black to red and white. The Wittenberg Tigers compete in the North Coast Athletic Conference as an NCAA Division III school.
"Delaney got a good taste for track last year. It was her first real year. Covid canceled her sophomore year, and she was injured her freshman year. She really hadn't run track since junior high," said Waverly Head Girls Track Coach Tanya Murphy.
"Delaney came in last year and was ready to go. Then she had an injury at the beginning of the season. By mid-season, she was really back to herself and had a very successful season as the SOC (Southern Ohio Conference) champion in the 400-meter dash. She qualified for regionals in the 400-meter dash. Delaney said she really wanted to keep going beyond high school."
The arrival of college recruitment letters prompted Tackett to consider her future plans.
"I wasn't necessarily planning to run track in college, but I started getting college looks. Once you get one letter, they just start coming. I started looking at a lot of different schools," said Tackett.
"As soon as I went to Wittenberg, I automatically loved it. The facilities there are amazing. I liked the coaches. I went on a couple of other visits and then came back to Wittenberg and decided that was where I wanted to be."
Coach Murphy is excited to have Tackett for one more season as a Waverly Tiger in just a few short months. She also believes Tackett will make an impact with her college team.
"Wittenberg said yes. I think Delaney will really help them. Their program is developing. They've been on and off the last few years," said Murphy. "Delaney is a good 400- and 800-meter runner. She probably could do the mile, but she didn't do it last year, because we didn't need that position filled. She was part of the 4x400-meter, 4x800-meter and 4x200-meter relays as well. Delaney has a great work ethic that any coach would want."
Tackett believes she will continue running the 400- and 800-meter races in college, as she feels those are a good fit. Many coaches and runners believe that the 400-meter dash may be the hardest race in track due to the long sprint and the endurance it takes to complete it quickly.
"Everyone hates the 400-meter dash. When I was younger, I ran long distance races. I wanted to get more into sprinting, so that was the perfect in-between for me. It is still sprinting, but long sprinting, and I feel like that's where I'm best," said Tackett, who is grateful for the opportunity ahead of her at Wittenberg.
"Since I didn't get to run track in my freshman and sophomore years, it makes it more special to be able to continue with four more years, since I didn't get those first two in high school. Obviously, I play other sports, but track has always been my favorite and what I'm probably best at doing."
Tackett plans to major in pre-law at Wittenberg University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.