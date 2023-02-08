The Waverly Tigers couldn't grab a win on Senior Night as Oak Hill used good defense and a 10-for-10 performance from the stripe in the fourth quarter to take a 50-35 victory.

The loss knocked the Tigers to 2-18 on the year and 2-13 in the SOC II. The Tigers will wrap up regular season play Friday night in Lucasville as they take on the Valley Indians.


