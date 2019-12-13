Eastern 38, Oak Hill 70
OHHS - 18 21 22 9 - 70
EHS - 15 8 5 10 - 38
OAK HILL (70) — Keaton Potter 1 0 2-2 4, Drew Hanning 5 3 4-4 20, Luke Stewart 0 3 0-0 9, Landen Hines 1 1 0-0 5, Chase Hammond 12 0 5-6 29, Noah Donley 0 0 0-0 0, Braylon Howell 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Morgan 0 0 0-0 0, Garred Stiltner 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 6 11-12 70.
EASTERN (38) — Dillion Mattox 1 1 0-2 5, Hunter Cochenour 2 1 1-1 8, Neil Leist 0 1 0-0 3, Brennan Slusher 3 3 0-0 15, Chase Carter 2 0 3-3 7, Bailey Strong 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Ferguson 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Hanshaw 0 0 0-0 0, Gage Denny 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 6 4-6 38.
***
Piketon 52, Westfall 39
PHS - 16 8 8 20 - 52
WHS - 5 16 7 11 - 39
PIKETON (52) — Levi Gullion 4 1 2-3 13, Brody Fuller 0 5 2-2 17, Kydan Potts 2 0 0-0 4, Chris Chandler 2 0 1-1 5, Tra Swayne 3 0 1-3 8, Tyree Harris 1 0 2-4 4, TOTALS 12 6 10-17 52.
WESTFALL (39) — J. Wyman 2 0 1-1 5, H. Lemaster 2 2 0-1 10, C. Spohn 0 2 0-0 6, A. Nunemaker 0 0 0-0 0, P. Weiss 0 0 0-0 0, C. Cline 0 2 0-0 6, B. Bogher 0 0 0-0 0, T. Shipley 0 0 0-0 0, P. Bundock 0 0 0-0 0, L. Blackburn 4 0 4-6 12, TOTALS 8 6 5-8 39.
***
Western 51, Symmes Valley 68
WHS - 3 17 15 16 - 51
SVHS - 16 14 24 14 - 68
WESTERN (51) — Coleman Gibson 2 1 0-0 7, Kolten Miller 0 0 1-3 1, Maveric Ferneau 3 2 1-1 13, Colton Montgomery 3 1 0-0 9, Shelden Richardson 1 0 0-0 2, Austin Beckett 3 0 2-2 8, Noah Whitt 0 0 2-2 2, Broc Jordan 3 0 3-5 9, Terrell Francis 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan Theobald 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 4 9-13 51.
SYMMES VALLEY (68) — Caden Brammer 3 2 0-0 12, Luke Leith 5 0 6-9 16, Josh Ferguson 1 0 0-0 2, Jack Leith 8 0 3-5 19, Logan Walsh 4 2 1-4 15, Drew Scherer 1 0 0-0 2, Logan Justice 1 0 0-1 2, TOTALS 23 4 10-19 68.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.