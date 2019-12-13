Eastern 38, Oak Hill 70

OHHS - 18 21 22 9 - 70

EHS - 15 8 5 10 - 38

OAK HILL (70) — Keaton Potter 1 0 2-2 4, Drew Hanning 5 3 4-4 20, Luke Stewart 0 3 0-0 9, Landen Hines 1 1 0-0 5, Chase Hammond 12 0 5-6 29, Noah Donley 0 0 0-0 0, Braylon Howell 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Morgan 0 0 0-0 0, Garred Stiltner 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 6 11-12 70.

EASTERN (38) — Dillion Mattox 1 1 0-2 5, Hunter Cochenour 2 1 1-1 8, Neil Leist 0 1 0-0 3, Brennan Slusher 3 3 0-0 15, Chase Carter 2 0 3-3 7, Bailey Strong 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Ferguson 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Hanshaw 0 0 0-0 0, Gage Denny 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 6 4-6 38.

***

Piketon 52, Westfall 39

PHS - 16 8 8 20 - 52

WHS - 5 16 7 11 - 39

PIKETON (52) — Levi Gullion 4 1 2-3 13, Brody Fuller 0 5 2-2 17, Kydan Potts 2 0 0-0 4, Chris Chandler 2 0 1-1 5, Tra Swayne 3 0 1-3 8, Tyree Harris 1 0 2-4 4, TOTALS 12 6 10-17 52.

WESTFALL (39) — J. Wyman 2 0 1-1 5, H. Lemaster 2 2 0-1 10, C. Spohn 0 2 0-0 6, A. Nunemaker 0 0 0-0 0, P. Weiss 0 0 0-0 0, C. Cline 0 2 0-0 6, B. Bogher 0 0 0-0 0, T. Shipley 0 0 0-0 0, P. Bundock 0 0 0-0 0, L. Blackburn 4 0 4-6 12, TOTALS 8 6 5-8 39.

***

Western 51, Symmes Valley 68

WHS - 3 17 15 16 - 51

SVHS - 16 14 24 14 - 68

WESTERN (51) — Coleman Gibson 2 1 0-0 7, Kolten Miller 0 0 1-3 1, Maveric Ferneau 3 2 1-1 13, Colton Montgomery 3 1 0-0 9, Shelden Richardson 1 0 0-0 2, Austin Beckett 3 0 2-2 8, Noah Whitt 0 0 2-2 2, Broc Jordan 3 0 3-5 9, Terrell Francis 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan Theobald 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 4 9-13 51.

SYMMES VALLEY (68) — Caden Brammer 3 2 0-0 12, Luke Leith 5 0 6-9 16, Josh Ferguson 1 0 0-0 2, Jack Leith 8 0 3-5 19, Logan Walsh 4 2 1-4 15, Drew Scherer 1 0 0-0 2, Logan Justice 1 0 0-1 2, TOTALS 23 4 10-19 68.

