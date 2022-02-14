Basketball wins have been few and far between for the Eastern Lady Eagles, so Saturday’s 65-29 sectional semifinal victory over the visiting Manchester Lady Greyhounds was a nice change of pace.
“It is nice to get a tournament win. We got up quickly right off the get-go. It is hard for the kids to continue that intensity with a big lead,” said Eastern coach Darren King. “As a coach, you expect it, but sometimes it doesn’t happen. I was pleased with the way we started out and how we finished. We finished well.”
Eastern started the game with a press and Abby Cochenour put the first points on the board, followed by a steal and basket from teammate Kelsey Helphenstine. Manchester followed with a bucket to cut the lead to 4-2. That was as close as the Lady Greyhounds could come. Abby Cochenour, Lydia Park and Madison Shuler all followed with steals. Shuler fired her steal ahead to Abby Cochenour for an easy layup, making the lead 10-2. Manchester burned a timeout with 4:01 left in the opening quarter, but that didn’t slow Eastern’s attack.
Abby Cochenour intercepted a pass to start the Eastern offense again with a three-pointer. Then Cylie Weaver scored along the baseline and Addison Cochenour scored after blocking a shot on defense. Weaver, Helphenstine, Addison Cochenour and Abby Cochenour continued the scoring, leading to a 30-2 advantage after the opening quarter.
Addison Cochenour and Payton Hardin had steals to start the second quarter. Eastern pushed the lead to 34-2 before Manchester’s Kileigh Mitchell broke her team’s drought with a three-pointer. Abby Cochenour followed with a spin move and an underhand layup. Then she stole the ball and scored again to make it 38-5.
“Abby had a good all around game,” said King. “I’m really proud of Payton. When we were without Cylie for two weeks, she played really well. Payton has improved so much. I’m glad she stuck with basketball and is still here. The whole team wins the game, including the people sitting on the bench.”
The score was 38-9 when halftime arrived. At the end of the third quarter, Eastern was up 51-19, going on to win 65-29.
“We talk in practice about getting out and starting quickly. Overall, we had a good attitude about the whole thing,” said King. “Now we go to Notre Dame on Wednesday. We scrimmaged Notre Dame at the beginning of the season, so we at least know a little bit about them. I think if the girls play like they are capable of playing, we can play with anyone. We just have to put four quarters together. If you don’t do that during tournament time, you go home.”
Abby Cochenour scored 24 points and added four steals. Kelsey Helphenstine scored 10 points and made off with nine steals. Addison Cochenour scored 13 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and made off with four steals. Cylie Weaver had 11 points and six rebounds.
Eastern improved to 5-19 overall with the win. Eastern’s Division IV sectional final game at Notre Dame (18-3) is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
