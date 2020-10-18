With the growth of girls golf continuing in Pike and Scioto Counties, the Southern Ohio Conference made the decision to have an all-girl league tournament for the first time ever this fall.
That nine-hole competition was held at the Elks Country Club near McDermott on Wednesday, Sept. 23. In battle, four complete teams and individuals from a total of eight SOC schools competed. When play was complete, the Minford Lady Falcons secured the team title with a score of 230, followed by second-place Northwest on a tiebreaker (247), third-place Portsmouth West (247), and fourth-place Waverly (262).
Minford’s Chuck Miller was named SOC Coach of the Year, while one of his players, Annie Lawson, turned in the top score of 45 to become the SOC Player of the Year. Joining Lawson as All-SOC honorees were West’s Lexi Dever, Eastern’s Lauren Bevins, Northwest’s Jaclyn Burchett (52), Minford’s Mackenzie Koverman (53), and South Webster’s Ava Messer (53).
Full individual results from the first-ever SOC girls golf match include: Annie Lawson, Minford — 45; Lexi Deaver, West — 48; Lauren Blevins, Eastern — 51; Jaclyn Burchett, Northwest — 52; Ava Messer, South Webster — 53; Mackenzie Koverman, Minford — 53; Audrey Pennington, Northwest — 61; Hunter Slack, South Webster — 61; Leah Abbott, Valley — 62; Lacy Blevins, Eastern — 62; Maddy Taylor, Northwest — 64; Kylie Pace, Minford — 65; Aiden Peoples, Waverly — 64; Ryane Bond, Waverly — 64; Sara Campbell, West — 65; Rylee Coy, Western — 65; Alaina McRoberts, Minford — 67; Reese Nichols, Waverly — 67; Gracie Vernier, West — 67; Sydni Calihan, West — 67; Sophie Simonton, Waverly — 67; Caitlyn Montavon, Northwest — 70.
Eastern’s Lauren Bevins finishes her high school golf career as the first ever girl in school history to advance to district golf competition, and also the first ever SOC honoree from the first league all-girl match.
