Western Girls Varsity Basketball 2022-2023

Western Girls Varsity Basketball 2022-2023 — Front: Reagan Hutchinson, Jordyn Rittenhouse, Kenzi Ferneau, Emma Henderson, Sophie Rhoades. Back: Head Coach Michael Walls, Arieanna Teed, Breleigh Tackett, Macie Colburn, Kerrigan Marhoover, Assistant Coach Paige Carter, Assistant Coach Chrissy Woods.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

A new coaching staff will look to guide the Western Lady Indians toward success on the hardwood this season.

Michael Walls is the head coach of the team. He is being assisted by Chrissy Woods and Paige Carter. Walls is in his sixth year of teaching at Western.


