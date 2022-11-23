A new coaching staff will look to guide the Western Lady Indians toward success on the hardwood this season.
Michael Walls is the head coach of the team. He is being assisted by Chrissy Woods and Paige Carter. Walls is in his sixth year of teaching at Western.
“I’ve been an assistant coach at Peebles with the boys team for five years now. Before that I was with the junior high and JV boys coach at Manchester for a few years,” Walls said.
“There was an opening here at the school. So I felt like I could add some of what I have learned over the years and provide them with a coach who has some experience to help take them to the next level. Our numbers are really low. So now we’ve got to try to rebuild.”
According to Walls, in two out of the last three seasons, there haven’t been enough players to have a junior high team.
“We have a junior high team this year and we are restarting our pee wee program as well. We have third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade girls teams, which all have between seven to nine players each,” Walls said. “So that’s really going to help our numbers moving forward. You have to get that interest early on. If not, it’s a lot harder once they’re up here (in high school) to convince them into playing.”
The team will be led by two seniors, Kenzi Ferneau and Jordyn Rittenhouse, who have started throughout their high school careers.
“Everyone is basically new. they’ve either never played or not had a lot of varsity minutes. Early on, I think it will be a little tough for us. By the time we hit the halfway point, I feel like our coaching staff will have them where they need to be to start winning some games,” Walls said.
“I think we will be able to compete in the SOC. Obviously, year in and year out, Notre Dame is the standard of the team to beat. I think Symmes Valley will be another really good team. Other than those two, I feel like we can compete with anybody. It is just getting the system in and getting to that point. I think we will be competitive in the league. It will just take a little time to get there.”
