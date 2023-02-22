For the third time during 2022-23 basketball season, the Piketon Redstreaks and the Westfall Mustangs met on the court ... this time in a rubber match to determine which team would advance in Division III tournament play.
Ultimately, it was the hosting Westfall Mustangs taking a 75-63 sectional semifinal victory, but the Piketon Redstreaks never gave up, fighting until the final buzzer.
During regular season Scioto Valley Conference play, Piketon had won the first meeting 50-43 on Jan. 10. Then the two teams met for the final time in the regular season on Feb. 10, which Westfall took 69-48.
"I thought (Piketon) Coach (Kyle) Miller did a really good job preparing his guys. Obviously, it is just a really weird situation to play them, and then nine days later not play anyone else, and play them again," Westfall coach Christian Meister said. "They came out in a defense that I've never seen them run before. They came out in an offensive tempo that they've never run before. Once we got adjusted after a quarter, I thought our kids settled in offensively."
Coach Miller talked about that strategy, saying, "Coming into tonight, we knew we had eight days of practice. So we didn't necessarily want to reinvent ourselves, but we knew it would be a struggle to beat Westfall with some of the same things we've done all year.
"We struggle with taking care of the basketball and a lot of our pace was in the quarter court and half court. We talked about if we are turning it over playing slow, why not ramp it up and play fast? Our mindset was get the ball in(to play) in three seconds, across half court in four seconds, and then attack. Stay consistent with the pace, keep pressure on them, and we will live with the results. Credit to Westfall. They can play at that pace."
Piketon got off to a quick start with Garrett Legg delivering the first basket off a rebound. Westfall's Blaec Bugher answered on the other end, despite facing constant pressure from Piketon senior Jayden Thacker. Piketon senior Owen Armstrong provided the next basket, and Declan Davis drained a three to put the Redstreaks up 7-2. The Mustangs charged back with a three-point play and a triple from Casey Cline, moving ahead 8-7.
The lead changes continued as Piketon's Gabe Lamerson scored inside. Then Cline answered. Davis followed with another trifecta. Then Cline countered with one of his own and Brody Clark followed with a free throw, giving the Mustangs a two-point edge, 14-12. Lamerson tied it up for Piketon, and Davis dialed up his third three-pointer of the opening quarter, moving the Streaks ahead for the final time. With time winding down, Cline was fouled on a three-point shot attempt, and hit two-of-three freebies to cut Piketon's lead to 17-16.
To begin the second quarter, the Mustangs charged ahead 24-17 by starting with an 8-0 run that included back-to-back triples from Brydan Gall. The rest of the quarter and game was about Piketon continuing the fight to get back into it. The Redstreaks cut the lead back to three with back-to-back buckets from Lamerson and Brent McGuire, 24-21.
Bugher followed with a 3-pointer that sparked an 11-2 Westfall run that moved the score to 35-23. Back came the Redstreaks, as Weston Bloss, Garrett Legg, Davis and McGuire countered with an 8-0 run to get within four. Clark had the final bucket of the half to give Westfall a 37-31 advantage at the break.
Westfall started the third quarter with a 5-0 burst to go up by double digits briefly. McGuire and Armstrong followed with shots to cut it back to single digits as the two teams traded buckets up to a 47-39 Westfall lead. The Mustangs then ran off another 10-0 burst. Piketon freshman Bo Henry had a strong finish to the third quarter with a pair of free throws and a bucket. Then Bugher hit again for Westfall to take a 59-43 advantage to the fourth quarter.
Piketon's fight continued as Davis opened the fourth frame scoring with a three-point play to trim the lead to 13. Then the Mustangs countered with a 6-0 run. Bloss responded with back-to-back three-pointers for the Streaks, cutting it to 13 again at 65-52. The two teams traded buckets up to 69-52. Then the Redstreaks attempted their final rally, as Davis and Bloss combined to score seven points, cutting the lead down to nine, 72-63. But the Mustangs did a good job on the foul line in the final minutes, hitting the final 3-of-4 to finish a 6-of-8 performance and seal the 75-63 win.
Miller credited his two seniors, Owen Armstrong and Jayden Thacker, with being the good role models and exhibiting the attitude of never giving up.
"Owen and Jayden deserve a lot of that credit. From a win-loss standpoint, we've struggled and finished the year 7-16," Miller said. "The kids never had a bad practice. They never had a bad day. They never stopped asking questions. They never stopped answering questions. They never stopped playing hard. A lot of that was modeled by our two seniors."
Both seniors have battled knee injuries and weren't always a part of the starting lineup. Miller credited their great attitudes and leadership there as well.
"We've changed some things throughout the season, and they never questioned it with their effort, enthusiasm and attitude. That takes a lot of character and courage to try and understand, and then when you opportunity comes to give your best effort," Miller said.
"We put on the (white) board after the game 'winners'. The record doesn't indicate what we are. How we showed up every day indicated what we were, and if you show up with that type of enthusiasm, with that type of grit, you are a winner, and you'll live to fight another day and have another chance."
Unofficially, Westfall had just six turnovers, while Piketon finished with 16. The Mustangs connected on 20-of-48 shots from two-point range, 7-of-18 from beyond the arc, and 13-of-19 from the line. The Redstreaks went 15-of-29 from two-point range, 9-of-17 from downtown, and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.
Scoring-wise, Piketon finished with three players in double figures, as Davis led the way with 18 points. Bloss added 10 points and a pair of assists, while McGuire had 10 points and an assist. Garrett Legg was just outside of double figures with nine points. He led PHS in rebounding with eight, as well as handing out three assists and making off with a steal. Lameron secured six rebounds.
For Westfall, Cline finished with 22 points and five rebounds. Bugher added 14 points, and Clark generated 10. Henry Barnes grabbed six rebounds, while Jeremiah Layton secured five and Seth Gifford grabbed four.
Now the Mustangs (14-8) will head south to Lucasville Valley to take on the hosting Indians in a Division III sectional final contest on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. Valley defeated West Union 83-30 in the sectional semifinal round to set it up. Piketon's season comes to an end with an overall record of 7-16 and 4-10 in Scioto Valley Conference play for sixth place.
As for the future of the Piketon Redstreaks, Miller already has plans for spring and summer as the coaching staff mulls over utilizing a faster style of play next year.
"That fast style fits Declan (Davis), Weston (Bloss), and some of our younger guys who didn't play tonight," Miller said. "It will be exciting to experiment with that and see what we have at a quicker pace."
Note: To view additional photos of the game, please see the online version of this story at newswatchman.com/sports .
BOX SCORE:
Varsity Boys Basketball
D3 Sectional Semifinal
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
Piketon 63 @ Westfall 75
PHS - 17 14 12 20 - 63
WHS - 16 21 22 16 - 75
PIKETON (63) — Owen Armstrong 2 0 0-0 4, Brent McGuire 2 2 0-0 10, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Garrett Legg 2 1 2-2 9, Declan Davis 4 3 1-1 18, Weston Bloss 0 3 1-2 10, Gabe Lamerson 3 0 0-1 6, Bo Henry 2 0 2-2 6, TOTALS 15 9 6-8 63.
WESTFALL (75) — Brody Clark 3 1 1-2 10, Casey Cline 3 4 4-5 22, Blaec Bugher 4 1 3-4 14, Henry Barnes 2 0 2-2 6, Seth Gifford 4 0 1-1 9, Brydan Gall 0 2 1-2 7, Jeremiah Layton 3 0 1-3 7, TOTALS 19 8 13-19 75.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.