Playing a pair of non-league basketball games against Southern Ohio Conference Division II opponents to close out 2021, the Piketon Redstreaks came up short.
On Tuesday, Dec. 28, Piketon gave the undefeated Valley Indians a battle, but fell by seven points, 57-50.
Piketon battled to a 15-13 advantage after the opening quarter, with senior Tra Swayne providing eight of those points and sophomore Brent McGuire adding five more points.
Swayne continued to score in the second quarter, adding eight more points to his total. Kydan Potts had the only other Piketon point from the line. Defensively, the Redstreaks limited the Indians to 13 points, keeping themselves within two at the break, 26-24.
Valley used the third quarter to take control, outscoring Piketon 18-10 with leading scorer George Arnett and Jace Copley contributing seven points each. Going to the final quarter, the Indians led 44-34.
Attempting to rally, Piketon was led by Potts, who scored eight of his team’s 16 in the final quarter, with McGuire and Swayne producing four points each. But Arnett produced eight of his team’s 13 to help and keep Valley ahead for the 57-50 win.
For Valley, Arnett finished his night with 26 points, followed by Copley with 14 and Bryce Stuart with 10.
Piketon was led by Swayne with 22 points. Potts and McGuire followed with 12 points each.
PHS — 15 9 10 16 — 50
VHS — 13 13 18 13 — 57
PIKETON (50) — Levi Gullion 2 0 0-0 4, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Brent McGuire 3 2 0-0 12, Tra Swayne 5 2 6-10 22, Brady Coreno 0 0 0-0 0, Kydan Potts 2 1 6-7 12, Declan Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Gabe Lamerson 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 5 12-17 50.
VALLEY (57) — George Arnett 6 2 8-10 26, Carter Nickel 1 0 2-4 4, Jace Copley 3 2 2-2 14, Tucker Merritt 0 0 0-1 0, Bryce Stuart 4 0 2-3 10, Levi Stewart 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 15 4 17-22 57.
On Thursday, Dec. 30, the Redstreaks met the Minford Falcons at Waverly’s downtown gymnasium, where they did battle as the opening game of the S.O.C.S. Wireless Classic.
A slow start against a talented Minford squad doomed Piketon to a 54-34 loss.
Minford’s attack was powered by freshman Myles Montgomery, who scored 18 of his 20 points during the first half with Trenton Zimmerman, Joe Hannah, Adam Crank and Devin Parker complimenting him. Piketon’s first half saw senior Levi Gullion generate 11 of his 15. Outside of Gullion’s scoring, Piketon managed a three-pointer from Brady Coreno and a bucket from Declan Davis. At the half, Piketon was down 35-16.
In the second half, Piketon was able to keep pace with Minford, but the Streaks could not overcome their deficit. Brent McGuire, Tra Swyane and Weston Bloss all scored for Piketon during the final 16 minutes.
Piketon dropped to 4-8 overall with the loss. The Redstreaks will return to Scioto Valley Conference action this weekend, as they take on Paint Valley at home Friday evening, before heading to Huntington on Saturday evening.
MHS — 18 17 13 6 — 54
PHS — 7 9 13 5 — 34
MINFORD (54) — Trenton Zimmerman 4 1 1-2 12, Joe Hannah 2 1 0-0 7, Adam Crank 0 2 0-0 6, Myles Montgomery 4 4 0-0 20, Devin Parker 0 1 0-0 3, Bailey White 1 0 2-2 4, Jeff Pica 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Oakes 0 0 0-0 0, Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Connally 0 0 0-0 0, Bennett Kayser 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 9 3-4 54.
PIKETON (34) — Levi Gullion 4 1 4-5 15, Brent McGuire 2 0 1-2 5, Tra Swayne 1 1 0-0 5, Brady Coreno 0 1 1-2 4, Kydan Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Declan Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Weston Bloss 0 1 0-0 3, Hunter McComas 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 4 6-9 34.
