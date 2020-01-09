Wrapping up the first round of Scioto Valley Conference action, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks tasted their first league victory of the year this past week.
The Lady Streaks traveled into Ross County and came away with a 55-46 win over the hosting Paint Valley Lady Bearcats Tuesday evening.
Piketon’s win came in the form of a balanced scoring attack, led by freshmen Hayleigh Risner and Bailey Vulgamore, as well as the lone senior, Ally Ritchie.
Piketon secured the lead by the end of the opening quarter, 15-12. Ritchie led the charge with six points, followed by Vulgamore with four points, Kennedy Jenkins with a trifecta, and Risner with a bucket.
Ritchie and Vulgamore continued to lead Piketon in the second quarter, scoring five and four points, respectively. Ava Little and Jazz Lamerson each contributed a bucket. Piketon had outscored Paint Valley 13-10 to take a 28-22 advantage into halftime.
In the third quarter, freshman Hayleigh Risner powered the offense in the paint, scoring eight of the 16 produced. Little added five points, Lamerson contributed another bucket, and Vulgamore was 1-for-2 from the line. The Lady Bearcats weren’t giving up the fight, countering with 17 points to stay within striking distance, 44-39.
Piketon was able to stay ahead of Paint Valley and extend the lead in the final quarter. Vulagamore had a bucket and three free throws, Risner added two more baskets, and Little had another. Piketon had outscored Paint Valley 11-7 for the 55-46 win.
Vulgamore and Risner each finished with 14 points. Risner also grabbed nine rebounds. Ritchie followed with 11 points, and Little contributed nine.
The Lady Redstreaks continued their road swing on Thursday evening, heading to Westfall to wrap up the first half of SVC play. The Streaks hoped to continue their winning ways on the road, but they fell to the hosting Lady Mustangs 59-48.
The first half went well for Piketon. After falling behind 12-8 in the opening quarter, the Lady Redstreaks rallied for 15 points in the second quarter to tie the game 23-23 at halftime. Bailey Vulgamore led Piketon during that second-quarter rally by scoring 11 of those points.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Mustangs moved ahead with a big third quarter, outscoring Piketon 18-8. Ava Little, Kennedy Jenkins and Addison Johnson all scored for the Lady Redstreaks, who trailed 41-31.
Piketon tried to rally in the fourth quarter, putting up 17 points, but the Lady Mustangs added 18 more to stay in front by double digits and win 59-48. For PHS, Vulgamore led the way with six points, followed by Hayleigh Risner with four, Jazz Lamerson with three, and Johnson and Jenkins with two each.
Vulgamore led Piketon with 17 points, including five three-pointers. Jenkins followed with 10 points.
Piketon is now 5-9 overall and 1-6 in the SVC. The Lady Redstreaks will continue their road swing next week with road games at Southeastern on Tuesday and Adena on Thursday.
