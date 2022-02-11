ALLENDALE, Mich.— Former Eastern Eagle Evan Leist set a new personal best and school record during the Grand Valley State University Big Meet held on Friday.
Representing Cedarville University, Leist competed in a strong field in the 5,000 meter-run and came home in fifth in his heat with a time of 14 minutes and 24 seconds.
With the performance, he broke the Yellow Jacket record for the indoor 5,000 by more than three seconds and improved on his 14:34 time set earlier this season the same track. Leist also met the standard for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championship, held this year in Pittsburg, Kansas next month.
Just last week, he just missed out on the Cedarville indoor 3,000 meter record. His time of 8:21 at the Ashland Open is less than two seconds away from another record.
