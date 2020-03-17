With the high school baseball season and all of the other spring sports postponed until at least April 6 by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, Piketon High School baseball players and coaching staff had the opportunity to have a little fun while giving back to the younger groups on Saturday morning.
The Piketon Baseball Youth Skills Camp was held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 in the junior high gymnasium, located in the old school building on West Street, and was open to children in third through eighth grades. The Piketon High School coaching staff and players had the opportunity to instruct the young baseball players in hitting, pitching, throwing, infield and outfield play.
Juniors Easton Lansing and Logan Maynard had the opportunity to work with the young athletes on infield skills.
Lansing, a first baseman and pitcher, said that working with the younger players is a blessing.
“You get to see the future and how Piketon baseball will be,” said Lansing. “It was great to see the kids come out with their wonderful smiles and the hard work they put into the game.”
Maynard enjoyed the opportunity to give back and share knowledge with enthusiastic youngsters.
“They always look up to us,” said Maynard. “There are a lot of really good kids coming up (through the grades). I thought it was cool to be able to teach them the game a little better and get to know them better. It was a fun day. I was glad I got to teach them what I know, and they could learn from me.”
Lansing said they taught the future Redstreaks basic fundamentals in terminology that made it easy for them to grasp.
“We just taught them general information like ‘doing the gator’ and fundamentals for players their age,” explained Lansing.
Essentially, the “doing the gator” is an easy way for players to remember good technique for fielding a ground ball by putting their glove on the ground and immediately putting the top hand down on the ball when it gets into the glove like an alligator closing its mouth on top of the ball.
It was definitely one of the techniques the players remembered, as four youth players shared what they learned at the end of the camp.
“I learned to call out ‘Mine, mine, mine,’ three times,” said Nolan Henry, 8, when preparing to catch a pop-up. “When you are getting a ground ball, gator it.”
Ben Taylor, 10, said he learned how to throw better and how to get into a good stance.
Kolton Osborne, 9, said they were taught how to hold a bat. Nolan Childers, 9, added, “Point the nob of the bat at the pitcher when you are swinging.”
In all, Piketon Head Baseball Coach Jonathan Teeters estimated that there were roughly 40 participants.
“Today, obviously, the biggest thing was about the kids,” said Teeters. “If you look around at our coaching staff and the players, you can see that they enjoyed it just as much as the kids. You have to pay it forward and work with your youth that way, and they can learn good habits at an early age.”
To see additional photos from the event online, please visit newswatchman.com/multimedia or newswatchman.com/sports.
