For the first time since 2019, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks softball team earned a Scioto Valley Conference victory.
“It feels great. It was our first SVC win (of the season) today and first SVC win in three years,” said Piketon head coach Mark Blakeman.
The Redstreaks used a strong defensive effort to secure a 3-2 victory over the Southeastern Panthers on Monday night, April 4.
“We’ve struggled this year early in the season. We lost two games in a row on walk-off hits in the last inning, so it feels pretty good to finally get a one run win,” added Blakeman. “The girls stepped up and did a good job, and I’m really proud of the way they played.”
Southeastern went down in order in the top of the first inning. Natalie Cooper doubled and Laney Brown walked in the bottom half, but both were left stranded. Southeastern reached base on a walk and advanced the runner to third in the top of the second, but a fly out ended the inning. Piketon would go down in order in the bottom of the inning.
Cooper singled with two outs in the bottom of the third inning for the Redstreaks. Southeastern reached on error and advanced to second with one out in the fourth. The Panthers then tried to push a run across after a double, but Kyndall Carroll threw the runner out from left field, and Zoey Fuchs applied the tag to keep the game scoreless.
After a double and a walk to start the top of the fifth inning, Southeastern then took a 1-0 lead, as Grace Wireman scored on a squeeze bunt. Then Southeastern took a 2-0 lead after Tamra Elliott scored on a fielder’s choice.
Piketon answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a one run lead. Carroll and Taylor Williams both singled to start the inning. Jasmine Roberts then reached on an infield single, and Carroll scored to cut the lead to 2-1. Willams then scored on an RBI fielder’s choice from Cooper to tie the game 2-2. Southeastern committed an error on the next at-bat, and Roberts scored as Piketon took a 3-2 lead.
“We ran into a game and played a team that every time we’d score, then they’d score. They ended up beating us, so our mentality now is when another team scores, we have to score,” said Blakeman.
Both teams went down in order in the sixth inning. Southeastern’s Wireman reached on an error and advanced to third on a fielder’s choice in the seventh inning. With the tying run on third and one out, Williams struck the next two batters out to secure the win for the Redstreaks.
“We talked about winning close games and closing out games, and we finally got to. Our defense has been playing well, and we’ve put a lot of work in hitting and on defense; so hopefully it’s starts to pay off,” said Blakeman.
Leading the Redstreaks was Cooper who went 2-for-3 with a single, double and RBI. Kyndall Carroll was 1-3 with a single and scored a run. Williams was 1-2 with a single and scored a run and Roberts went 1-2 with a single, scored a run and had an RBI. Laney Brown walked and Zoey Fuchs reached on a pair of errors. Piketon had 5 hits, while Southeastern finished with 3.
Williams earned the win in the circle, throwing 7 innings, allowing 3 hits, 2 walks and struck out 6. Lexie Lockwood, Audrey Scott, and Grace Wireman each went 1-3 for the Panthers.
Next up, the Redstreaks will get back into action on Wednesday as they host Unioto and will then travel to Williamsport to face Westfall Friday.
“We just have to get back to work and stay focused and keep doing what we’ve been doing,” said Blakeman
