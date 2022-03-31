After dropping their varsity baseball season opener on Monday night, the Piketon Redstreaks followed with three straight victories to finish the first week of the season at 3-1.
The Redstreaks headed to Oak Hill Tuesday night and pounded out a 12-7 win over the hosting Oaks.
"It wasn’t a pretty win, but any win is a good win," said Piketon coach Jonaathan Teeters. "It’s nice to get on the winning side. We have a long way to go."
The Streaks scored the initial run in the top of the first inning. Then the hosting Oaks came right back with four runs in the bottom half to move ahead 4-1.
It didn't take long for Piketon to regain the lead, countering with five runs in the top of the second to move ahead 6-4. Next, the Redstreaks doubled their output, tacking on six more runs in the top of the fourth inning to increase it to 12-4.
Oak Hill plated three final runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cap the scoring, as the Redstreaks left Jackson County with the 12-7 win.
Levi Gullion led the way in RBIs for Piketon, producing 3 in a 2-for-3 performance at the plate. He also stole a base and scored twice. Roger Woodruff led the way in hits, going 3-4 with a double, 2 RBIs, and a run. Johnny Burton had 2 RBIs in a 1-2 performance, while scoring once.
Piketon's Malik Diack was credited with the win on the mound with four innings of work. Hunter Harris followed with one inning of relief.
On Wednesday, the Streaks traveled to Portsmouth where they notched an 8-3 win over the hosting Trojans.
It was a close game until the very end when Piketon's bats came to life, resulting in a six-run outburst.
Piketon had scored the initial run in the top of the third inning and added another in the top of the fourth. Portsmouth tied it up at 2-2 with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Portsmouth's Amari Harmon led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run to left field, instantly giving his team the 3-2 advantage. The next Portsmouth batter worked a walk, but Piketon made a pitching change and was able to get out of the jam.
A two-out rally saw the Redstreaks go from a possible loss to a very big lead in the top of the seventh inning that resulted in a second straight road victory. Tra Swayne was the first Piketon batter to reach base after being hit by a pitch. Then Roger Woodruff doubled to send Swayne home and tie the game at 3-3. Chase Carson followed with a second straight double, scoring Ashton Cormany, who entered as a pinch runner for Woodruff. After Kydan Potts was hit by a pitch, Christian Horn produced the third double of the inning, pushing Carson across the plate for a 5-3 lead.
Carter Williams drove Potts and Horn with a line drive to center field, and went to second base on the throw. Then Levi Gullion had the final RBI hit for the Streaks, sending Williams across the dish to make the score 8-3.
Portsmouth's first two runners made it to base in the top of the seventh. But Piketon's defense was able to get the next three with two flyouts and a groundout bringing the game to an end.
Chase Carson started on the mound for Piketon and worked five innings to record his first pitching win of the season, giving up four hits and a walk, while recording five strikeouts. Of the three runs he surrendered, only one was earned.
"This was an outstanding first start for Chase," said Teeters. "He threw the heck out of the ball ... very happy for him."
Gullion and Swayne each had a pair of hits for the Redstreaks, as Swayne went 2-for-3 with a run, while Gullion was 2-4 with an RBI. Woodruff and Williams each went 1-4 with 2 RBIs. Carson and Horn both had an RBI and a double.
"Credit to our guys: we didn’t give up and battled to the last pitch," said Teeters. "Our seniors stepped up and got the job done."
On Thursday, Piketon closed out the week at Wellston with a 5-0 shutout victory over the hosting Golden Rockets.
Junior pitcher Alex Jenkins threw the first six innings to earn the win, giving up just three hits, while striking out seven and walking three. Garrett Moore closed out the seventh inning in relief, giving up just one hit while striking out one.
"This was a great outing for Alex Jenkins," said Piketon coach Johnathan Teeters. "I’m certain the Jenkins household is celebrating tonight. This was a good team win for us, everyone contributed in some facet."
On the offensive side, Piketon scored a run in the first inning, another in the second, two in the third and then one final run in the top of the seventh inning.
Tra Swayne led the Redstreaks from the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, one run and an RBI. Kydan Potts produced a pair of RBIs in a 2-4 effort. Levi Gullion was 1-3 with a double and an RBI. Christian Horn finished 1-4 with a run and an RBI.
Piketon will open Scioto Valley Conference action Monday by entertaining the Southeastern Panthers.
