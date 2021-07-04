Friday was a good night for the Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers as they took a doubleheader over Powell Post 457 in front of the home crowd at Piketon High School.

The opener saw the home team cruise to a 10-0 victory in five innings behind a two-hit shutout spun by Roger Woodruff. Woodruff faced 16 batters and struck out nine of them.

“Woody was solid for us on the mound,” said Waverly Post 142 Coach Jonathan Teeters of his pitcher’s effort.

Woodruff also had a strong day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Levi Coriell also doubled, going 1-for-1 with a run, two RBIs and a stolen base. Weston Roop was 1-for-2 with two runs and two stolen bases. The Shockers worked seven walks and capitalized on two errors by the Central Knights.

The Shockers scored one run in the first, another in the third, two in the fourth and six in the bottom of the fifth to win 10-0 on the run rule.

The win made the Shockers 5-11 overall. After a short break, the two teams played a second game, resulting in a 14-3 triumph for Post 142 (please see the accompanying story by Baden Fuller).

Trending Recipe Videos


Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments