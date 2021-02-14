It wasn’t easy early, but a strong third quarter helped the Waverly Tigers to win their 11th basketball game in a row Friday night by defeating the visiting Valley Indians 64-52.
The victory moved Waverly to 17-3 overall and 13-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
Although the Tigers gained the early lead over the Indians in Friday’s home battle, the first half was close, and included eight lead changes along with three ties.
After the Indians scored first, the Tigers followed with back-to-back buckets from Trey Robertson and Gage Wheeler. The two teams traded leads up to 10-7 Valley before the Tigers strung together a 9-2 run to go up by six, 15-9. Valley countered with a five-point burst in the last 30 seconds of the quarter to get the advantage down to one, 15-14.
Valley moved ahead to open the second quarter, 17-15, before Waverly senior Zeke Brown answered inside to tie it up. The Indians regained their lead, using an 8-4 run with triples from Ty Perkins and Jace Copley, extending it to 25-21. After Waverly tied it at 25-25, Valley retook the lead on a drive from Arnett. Defensively the Tigers didn’t allow a shot and forced a turnover in the final 1:30. That allowed them to work the clock down and take the last shot of the half. Working the ball around, the Tigers got the ball to Mark Stulley for a wide-open three, creating a 28-27 advantage at the break.
Opening the third quarter, the Indians moved ahead 31-30 for what would be their final lead of the game. Then the play of Waverly seniors Phoenix Wolf and Gage Wheeler gave the Tigers the lead for good. Using assists from Wolf, Wheeler connected on back-to-back trifectas, opening a 36-31 advantage. Valley burned a timeout with 5:24 left in the quarter, but it did nothing to slow the Tigers. Brown added a bucket and a foul shot, creating an eight-point lead of 39-31 before the Indians could break their nearly four-minute drought. Once the Indians hit, the Tigers finished the quarter on an 11-4 run to go up 50-37. Stulley started the run with a trifecta before Wolf and Brown took turns scoring the remaining baskets.
“The good news about the third quarter was that I don’t think Trey had a bucket. We were getting buckets other ways,” said Waverly coach Travis Robertson. “Our kids did a good job of executing and getting buckets. Zeke decided that he was going to be physical in the paint, go to the rim and finish shots. That’s good to see and something we need to have.”
The Indians cut the Waverly lead down to eight early in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers regained their double digit margin with Robertson getting back into the scoring mix, hitting to make it 55-45 and then 58-47 after connecting on a three-pointer at the mid-point of the fourth quarter.
Defensively, the Tigers limited the Indians to six shots in the final four minutes. Valley didn’t connect on a shot until under two minutes to go. After Colt Buckle hit, the Indians started fouling, putting Robertson on the line where he swished both freebies, 60-49. Arnett followed with a three-pointer, cutting the lead to eight, but once again, Robertson was fouled and delivered on both of his shots, 62-52. A missed Valley three saw the Tigers regain possession and Robertson was fouled for the final time, sinking both of his shots to make the score 64-52.
Robertson finished the game with 25 points to lead all scorers, adding four assists and six rebounds. Brown added 17 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Wheeler and Wolf each scored eight points. Wolf also added 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“You can tell that our guys are growing up. There were points where Gage and Phoenix weren’t real focused early in the game. I jumped on them and got after them. They were able to respond. I got after Gage. Then he hit back-to-back threes. I told him in the locker room that in the past if I would have jumped on him like that, I would have had to sub him out and sit him down. He was able to fight through. I always tell Gage he gets in his own way sometimes,” said Robertson.
“It is the same way with Phoenix. He wasn’t real focused early, but he had a great second half effort-wise and defensively. Phoenix is long and athletic. When he is ready to play, he’s as good as anyone we have. His effort and intensity are going to be needed down the stretch.”
Stulley added six points and led the Tigers in assists with five. Senior Eli Crabtree also logged minutes when called upon to do so.
“Everyone on our team has a job, and they need to do their job to be successful,” said Robertson. “Even if they don’t get out and score, just running pushed the defense to the baseline and makes it easier for others to get gaps to the lane and the rim.”
For Valley, Arnett finished with 18 points, followed by Perkins with 13 points, four assists, six rebounds and three blocks.
The Indians went 20-of-50 in total field goals, hitting 12-of-30 from two-point range and 8-of-20 from long range. As a team, they had 21 rebounds, 10 assists, eight steals, three blocks, and 10 turnovers.
The Tigers went 23-of-40 in total field goals, hitting 18-of-30 from two-point range and 5-of-10 from long range. As a team, they had 25 rebounds, 15 assists, six steals, three blocks and nine turnovers.
Waverly was supposed to play at Valley again on Saturday, Feb. 13 to make up a previously postponed game. But that contest was postponed again and a make-up date will be set at a later time. The Tigers added a contest versus the Adena Warriors for Tuesday, Feb. 16 depending on the weather situation. Then they will likely be off until post-season play begins at home on Thursday, Feb. 25 in a game versus the Marietta Tigers.
VHS — 14 13 10 15 — 52
WHS — 15 13 22 14 — 64
VALLEY (52) — George Arnett 4 3 0-0 17, Jace Copley 0 2 0-0 6, Perkins 3 1 4-7 13, Carter Nickel 1 1 0-0 5, Bryce Stuart 2 1 0-0 7, Cody Metzler 1 0 0-1 2, Colt Buckle 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 12 8 4-8 52.
WAVERLY (64) — Mark Stulley 0 2 0-0 6, Gage Wheeler 1 2 0-2 8, Trey Robertson 6 1 10-10 25, Zeke Brown 7 0 3-7 17, Phoenix Wolf 4 0 0-2 8, Eli Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 5 13-21 64.
