In a football season where nothing is going to be ordinary, the Waverly Tigers produced an extraordinary finish.
It takes a team to complete a job from start to finish. But ultimately, it was senior left-footed kicker Ben Flanders who produced a game-winning, point-after kick as the Tigers triumphed 36-35 over the visiting Granville Blue Aces.
A storm delay, a strong central Ohio Division III opponent, new rules and regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a delay of game penalty assessed to the band (which didn't get to finish its pregame show due to a shortened performance time after the teams completed their warm-up) all added up to a very challenging start to the 2020 football season. Yet, the Waverly Tigers passed the test.
Down 35-23 at the end of the third quarter, a Waverly comeback seemed improbable. But the Tigers never, ever gave up, fighting and clawing their way back into the game to take the lead for good with 10 seconds in the fourth quarter.
Not much time remained when the Tigers began their bid to take control in the fourth quarter of Friday's game. A Granville punt pinned the Tigers at their own four-yard line with 6:07 left to play in regulation. Steadily the Tigers moved the ball, mixing runs between Mark Stulley and Jaxson Poe. Quarterback Haydn' Shanks completed passes to Phoenix Wolf, Penn Morrison and Zeke Brown between the runs, with Wolf having the largest gain of 29 yards. Ultimately, Mark Stulley caught a 12-yard pass from Shanks to get to the Granville 2-yard line. Stulley took the next handoff, but was ruled short of the goal line. So Shanks kept it himself on the next play, finishing with a one-yard keeper. Waverly had used 16 plays to cover 96 yards, cutting the Granville lead down to 35-29 with 2:21 to play.
Waverly's onside kick attempt from Flanders was a battle for possession, but ultimately the Blue Aces secured the ball and took over at their own 43-yard line. Defensively, the Tigers stood tall. Spencer Pollard delivered the first tackle, stopping Granville quarterback Carsyn Crouch after he gained three yards on the ground. The Tigers used a timeout with 2:11 to go.
On the very next play, Crabtree delivered a sack, pushing Crouch back two yards. Just nine seconds had ticked off the clock when Waverly used a second timeout. Will Futhey applied the pressure on Crouch's third-down pass attempt, making it to fall incomplete.
Forced to send the ball back to the Tigers, Granville's punt only traveled 21 yards. That allowed Waverly to begin what would be the game-winning drive on their own 35-yard line.
Poe delivered an 8-yard rush to start the drive before Shanks connected with Morrison for a first down. After Mark Stulley gained another five yards on the ground, 15 more was awarded to Waverly after the Blue Aces were flagged for a facemask penalty. That moved the ball to the Granville 29-yard line.
Waverly's next two offensive plays went nowhere, leaving the Tigers facing 3rd-and-10 with time running out. Shanks was able to find Brown through the air, connecting for a 22-yard gain. An incomplete pass was followed by a 6-yard pass to Wolf, bringing the Tigers within one yard of the goal line. Shanks was able to keep the ball himself and get into the end zone, bringing the game to a 35-35 tie with 10 seconds to play. Flanders entered for the game-winning PAT, nailing it to put the Tigers ahead 36-35.
Granville had the opportunity for two final plays, resulting in one incomplete pass and a second pass from Crouch to Keshawn Booner that gained seven yards before Wolf had the final tackle to bring the game to an end.
Coming into the contest, Waverly knew facing a Division III Granville team that has been to the playoffs in the past three seasons and goes against some central Ohio powers was going to be a tall task. The Tigers had their work cut out for them. But they didn't shy away from the competition.
The two teams piled up 31 of the 71 combined points they scored in the opening quarter.
Winning the coin toss, Waverly deferred to the second half, giving the Blue Aces the first chance to strike when the game began. They wasted little time doing so, as it took just three plays for the Blue Aces to score with junior quarterback Carsyn Crouch connecting with Christian Hilton for a 44-yard strike. Crouch completed another pass to Hilton for the conversion, giving Granville the 8-0 advantage with just one minute and two seconds used on the clock.
Waverly's offense couldn't seem to start firing on the opening drive, leading to a punt from Flanders. But the defense provided what the offense couldn't on that drive. With a trio of Tigers — Keith Doughman, Jaxson Poe and Wyatt Crabtree — in his face, Crouch elevated to try a short pass over the middle. But Waverly's Zeke Brown was there to collect it, and return it 60 yards to the end zone and produce points for the Tigers. Keagan Smith connected on the point-after, trimming Granville's lead to one, 8-7, with 9:06 left in the opening quarter.
Brown's big play had the defense fired up as they returned to the field. Wyatt Crabtree and Logan Long tracked down Crouch after a three-yard gain. Then Crabtree delivered an 18-yard loss with a sack on the next play. The third down pass attempt fell incomplete. Then a bad snap on the punt saw the ball go out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety to put Waverly ahead 9-8.
And on their next drive, the Tigers followed it up with a big play from Will Futhey, securing a pass from Shanks on the run and making it 48 yards before getting dragged down just short of the goal line. Mark Stulley finished the drive with a one-yard run. Keagan Smith provided the point-after kick, making the lead 16-8 with 7:04 left in the opening quarter.
The Blue Aces had the final points of the quarter, using a 53-yard pass from Crouch to Bonner to pull themselves back within one, 16-15. They scored their next touchdown to take a 21-16 lead with 8:11 left in the half.
Once again, the Waverly defense ignited the offense. Penn Morrison intercepted a Crouch pass at the Waverly 30-yard line, returning it 28 yards to get the Tigers into Granville territory. Eight plays and 42 yards later, Shanks connected with Wolf for a nine-yard strike. Smith's kick was good, giving Waverly a 23-21 lead at the half.
The Blue Aces did not want to return to Granville empty handed, and they came out fighting to start the third. Crouch connected with Bonner for a 43-yard touchdown reception four minutes into the quarter to go up 28-23. Later, Jaden Rutter completed a 16-yard touchdown pass Miles Eckenrode to go up 35-23.
That score seemed ominous for Waverly fans heading into the fourth quarter. But the Tigers quickly turned it around and gave their supporters a fantastic finish, roaring back to complete the 36-35 conquest of the visiting Blue Aces.
With the shortened regular season schedule, the 1-0 Tigers have now won the only non-league game they will play. They will be back in action at home versus Portsmouth West on Friday night to start Southern Ohio Conference play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.