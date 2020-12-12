In a game that was close from beginning to end, the Western Indians fell to the visiting Peebles Indians 59-50 on Saturday night in Latham.
Western pushed ahead with a trio of three-pointers in the opening quarter, which came from Reed Brewster, Kolten Miller and Sean Kerns. Riley Beekman added the lone two-point shot to put Western in front 11-7.
The two teams matched each other's output in the second, as each had 11. Western spread the scoring between Noah Whitt, Beekman, Miller and Zach Teed. At the break, WHS was up 22-18.
Coming out of the locker room, Peebles began to hit shots and started taking some momentum, using six different players to produce 20 points. For Western, it was the third straight quarter of having 11 points. Reed Brewster broke into the scoring column with five points, Whitt added four, and Beekman contributed another basket. Western remained within five points, 38-33, to start the fourth.
Peebles continued to score, producing 21 more points in the fourth quarter, hitting 9-of-11 from the line to seal the 59-50 win. Western kept fighting the whole time, generating 17 points with scoring from Whitt, Colton Montgomery, Miller and Gavin Myers.
Whitt led the scoring charge for Western, ending his evening with 15 points, followed by Brewster and Miller with eight points each.
Peebles had three players in double figures, as Hunter White had 13, Dawson Mills followed with 12, and Easton Wesley had 11.
PHS - 7 11 20 21 - 59
WHS - 11 11 11 17 - 50
PEEBLES (59) — Dawson Mills 5 0 2-2 12, Hunter White 5 0 3-5 13, Oakley Burba 3 0 3-4 9, Bryce Willoughby 0 0 0-0 0, Brock Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Alan McCoy 3 0 0-1 6, Zane Porter 2 0 1-1 5, Cory Reed 0 1 0-1 3, Easton Wesley 4 0 3-4 11, TOTALS 22 1 12-18 59.
WESTERN (50) — Reed Brewster 1 2 0-0 8, Kolten Miller 0 1 5-8 8, Colton Montgomery 2 0 1-2 5, Sean Kerns 0 1 0-0 3, Noah Whitt 6 1 0-0 15, Riley Beekman 3 0 0-0 6, Gavin Myers 1 0 0-0 2, Zach Teed 1 0 1-1 3, TOTALS 14 5 7-11 50.
