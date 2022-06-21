Chillicothe Paints logo

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, lost for just the second time in 13 games Monday night at VA Memorial Stadium, falling to the REX 11-4.

The REX (11-7) jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning, thanks in part to home runs from Parks Bouck and Brandon Boxer.

Chillicothe (14-5) got one back in the bottom of the first as Jeron Williams singled to start the inning, scoring from first on a double by Brett Carson.

Chillicothe got two more back in the bottom half. Nate Dorisnky singled, scoring on a triple by Hunter Klotz, who later scored on a single by Connor Ashby, making it a 7-3 ballgame.

Brennan DuBose homered for the REX to lead off the fifth inning, making it 8-3 REX.

The Paints got that run back in the bottom half of the inning. Cameron Bowen singled, advancing to third on a double by Williams and scoring on a groundout by Carson, cutting it to an 8-4 deficit. That's as close as Chillicothe would get.

The REX scored a run in the eighth and two in the ninth, reaching the final score of 11-4.

The Paints hit the road Tuesday for two games in Springfield, Ohio against Champion City. The first game is a continuation of the June 1 game and will begin with the Paints leading 4-0 while batting in the top of the fourth. After that game is finished, they Chillicothe and Champion City will play the regularly-scheduled game, a seven-inning ballgame. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments