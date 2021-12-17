Southern Ohio Conference boys basketball action continued Tuesday with the Waverly Tigers picking up a victory, while the Eastern Eagles and Western Indians both suffered losses.
Recaps of each game are continued in the following sections of this story.
WAVERLY VS. SOUTH WEBSTER
After suffering an early league loss to Minford on Dec. 10, the Waverly Tigers took their frustrations out on the visiting South Webster Jeeps Tuesday night, rolling to a 62-34 win.
The Tigers started hot in the opening quarter and continued it in the second quarter. Brothers Trey and Braylon Robertson connected on two trifectas each, while Will Futhey added three buckets in the paint and Hudson Kelly provided two more. All told, the Tigers led 22-5 after the opening quarter.
Senior Trey Robertson powered the offense in the second quarter, generating 16 of his team’s 25 points, including a barrage of four more trifectas. Will Futhey added three more inside buckets, while Hudson Kelly had a free throw and an additional bucket. At the break, Waverly was up 47-18.
In the second half for the Tigers, Wade Futhey, Mark Stulley and Penn Morrison joined the scoring action. Every Tiger on the bench had the opportunity to log minutes.
The Tigers moved to 3-1 overall with the victory and 2-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. They had Friday night off before returning to action on Saturday, squaring off with Newark at Alexander High School at 4:30 p.m. They will head to Eastern Tuesday and then go to Ironton Wednesday to play Hurricane, West Virginia.
SWHS — 5 13 7 11 — 34
WHS — 22 25 11 4 — 62
SOUTH WEBSTER (34) — Connor Bender 0 0 0-0 0, Trae Zimmerman 5 2 2-2 18, Dylan Shupert 1 0 0-0 2, Cam Carpenter 2 1 1-1 8, Brady Blizzard 0 0 0-0 0, Zander Rawlins 1 0 0-2 2, Eli Roberts 2 0 0-3 4, Will Collins 0 0 0-2 0, Aiden McGraw 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 3 3-10 34.
WAVERLY (62) — Mark Stulley 0 0 2-2 2, Hudson Kelly 3 0 1-2 7, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Trey Robertson 2 6 2-3 4, Wade Futhey 0 2 0-0 6, Braylon Robertson 0 2 0-0 6, Penn Morrison 1 0 0-0 2, Will Futhey 7 0 1-2 15, Peyton Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Tanner Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, Ben Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, Jamison Morton 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 10 6-9 62.
WESTERN @ NEW BOSTON
The pressure of keeping an undefeated run is over for the Western Indians, but so is the hold on first place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I hoops standings.
The 47-42 loss takes Western to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the SOC I, creating a four way tie at the top of the standings, as New Boston, Notre Dame and Symmes Valley all have just one loss as well. The good news for the Indians is that there are still plenty of games left in the coming weeks to continue the chase for the conference crown and build for a postseason run.
Western led at the end of the first, second and third quarters, pushing up to a 36-28 advantage. But in the fourth quarter, the New Boston Tigers turned the tide and battled back. New Boston senior Grady Jackson scored 13 of his team’s 19 points in that final quarter, including a 6-for-6 performance from the line. Offensively, Western had its worst quarter of the night, managing just six points, resulting in the 47-42 loss.
New Boston was a perfect 13-for-13 from the line. Jackson scored a game high 21 points, while Myles Beasley added 11 and Mark Rivers contributed eight.
For Western, Noah Whitt was the only player to reach double figures, having 18 points, while Kolten Miller added eight and Chase Carter had seven.
Western traveled to Symmes Valley Friday night. The Indians will be back home to face Portsmouth Clay Tuesday and travel to Peebles on Thursday.
WHS — 13 12 11 6 — 42
NBHS — 7 12 9 19 — 47
WESTERN (42) — Reed Brewster 0 0 0-0 0, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Kameron Janes 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Haggy 2 0 1-2 5, Kolten Miller 1 2 0-1 8, Noah Whitt 7 1 1-2 18, Gavin Myers 1 0 0-0 2, Chase Carter 2 1 0-0 7, TOTALS 14 4 2-5 42.
NEW BOSTON (47) — Devin Allard 1 0 0-0 2, Grady Jackson 5 1 8-8 21, Luke Henson 0 0 0-0 0, Myles Beasley 4 1 0-0 11, Mark Rivers 3 0 2-2 8, Dalton Jackson 1 0 0-0 2, Brady Voiers 0 0 3-3 3, TOTALS 14 2 13-13 47.
EASTERN @
WHEELERSBURG
Eastern’s four-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday at Wheelersburg, as the Eagles suffered a 73-56 defeat to the hosting Pirates.
The Pirates outpaced the Eagles scoring-wise in every quarter but the last, led by Eli Swords’ 25-point night. Josh Clark contributed 14, while Cooper McKenzie added 12.
Wheelersburg pushed ahead 19-12 after the opening frame and 33-23 at the break. The Pirates had their largest quarter in the third, putting up 23 points to go up 56-36. The Eagles were able to cut it down to 13 by the end, thanks in part to five made triples in the fourth quarter.
Eastern was able to have balanced scoring once again. Neil Leist led the way with 16 points, Jace White contributed 13 points, and Brennen Slusher had 11 points.
Eastern dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. The Eagles were set to go to Valley Friday night and then return home to take on Waverly for their final game in 2021.
EHS — 12 11 13 20 — 56
WHS — 19 14 23 17 — 73
EASTERN (56) — Tucker Leist 0 1 2-2 5, Teagan Werner 0 0 0-0 0, Lance Barnett 4 0 0-1 8, Isaac Richardson 0 1 0-0 3, Jace White 6 0 1- 13, Neil Leist 3 3 1- 16, Brennen Slusher 1 3 0-0 11, TOTALS 14 8 4-7 56.
WHEELERSBURG (73) — B. Rase 0 0 0-0 0, C. Estep 7 0 0-0 14, N. Wright 0 2 0-0 6, B. Stamper 0 0 0-0 0, E. Swords 8 3 0-1 25, O. Mault 0 0 0-0 0, J. Schwamburger 4 0 1- 9, T. Sommer 0 1 2-2 5, C. McKenzie 6 0 0-2 1, TOTALS 26 6 3-7 73.
