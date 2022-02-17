For the Western Lady Indians, the third time wasn’t the charm in the battle against the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.
Western traveled to Symmes Valley Wednesday evening to battle with the Lady Vikings in a Division IV sectional final girls varsity basketball matchup and suffered a 51-42 loss. Since Western’s two regular season Southern Ohio Conference Division I meetings with Symmes Valley resulted in losses by similar scores, the Lady Indians hoped they could produce a different outcome this time around.
Through the first three quarters of play, the game was very close. Western trailed 15-12 after the opening frame. Western junior Kenzi Ferneau scored six points to lead, followed by Alyssa Marhoover with four points and Taylor Grooms with a bucket.
The two teams played evenly in the second quarter, as each added 10 points. Ferneau provided five of those points, while Jordyn Rittenhouse had a triple and Marhoover hit two free throws. At the break, Western trailed 25-22.
Cutting the lead down to two, the Lady Indians outscored the Lady Vikings 10-9 in the third quarter. Rittenhouse connected on another three-pointer, while Chloe Beekman, Grooms, Marhoover and Ferneau all hit on free throws. Heading to the fourth quarter, Western was behind 34-32.
Symmes Valley was able to pull away and seal the win in the fourth quarter, going 7-of-10 from the foul line. The Lady Vikings spread the scoring between four different players and outscored Western 17-10 during the final eight minutes to take the win 51-42.
Foul shooting was a factor, as Western hit on just 13-of-24 from the line for 54 percent. Symmes Valley connected on 15-of-21 for 71 percent.
Kenzi Ferneau was the only Western player to reach double-figure scoring, finishing with 17 points. Marhoover followed with nine points, Grooms added seven, Rittenhouse had six on two three-pointers and Beekman finished with three points.
Symmes Valley advances to district tournament play at Piketon High School on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. to face the top-seeded Trimble Lady Tomcats.
Prior to the tournament loss for Western, the Lady Indians had the opportunity to celebrate their senior night with a 57-24 victory over Sciotoville East on Friday, Feb. 11, playing between the junior varsity boys and varsity boys games.
The Lady Indians came out firing in the first quarter, putting up 25 points. Kenzi Ferneau led that attack by scoring nine of those, followed by Jordyn Rittenhouse with seven and Alyssa Marhoover with six. Taylor Grooms and Chloe Beekman each had a basket. Going to the second quarter, Western was up 25-4.
Ferneau scored five more points to lead the way in the second quarter, while Rittenhouse and Beekman each hit from three-point range. At the half, Western was ahead 25-8.
In the third quarter, Kerrigan Marhoover and Macie Colburn both got into the scoring action for Western. Colburn was the leading scorer with four points, having a bucket and two free throws. Rittenhouse and Ferneau both hit from three-point land, while Beekman and Kerrigan Marhoover each had a bucket. Western was up 50-17 as the game moved to the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Arieanna Teed hit from three-point range, while Beekman added two free throws and a bucket to complete the scoring in the 57-24 win.
All available Western players logged time on the floor, except for Emma Henderson who is out with an injury. Breleigh Tackett and Sophie Rhoades did not score.
Ferneau finished with 17 points to lead the charge, followed by Rittenhouse with 12 points and Beekman with 11 points.
Western’s season comes to an end with an overall record of 11-11. The Lady Indians finished with a winning record of 8-6 in the SOC I. Western will lose three seniors to graduation, including Taylor Grooms, Alyssa Marhoover and Chloe Beekman.
For the complete box scores from both games, please see the accompanying “Pike County Varsity Basketball Box Scores” in the sports section.
