Behind a pair of home runs, the Eastern Lady Eagles exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 14-0 five inning win over the New Boston Tigers Tuesday evening.

“We’ve been moving some stuff around, moving the infield around, and finally found some stuff that was working. We cleaned up the defense and had a lot more timely hits tonight than we’ve been getting,” said Eastern coach Josh Nickell. “Defense played good. The bats came alive, and it was a good complete game for us.”


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments