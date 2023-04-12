Behind a pair of home runs, the Eastern Lady Eagles exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 14-0 five inning win over the New Boston Tigers Tuesday evening.
“We’ve been moving some stuff around, moving the infield around, and finally found some stuff that was working. We cleaned up the defense and had a lot more timely hits tonight than we’ve been getting,” said Eastern coach Josh Nickell. “Defense played good. The bats came alive, and it was a good complete game for us.”
Eastern jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after two innings. Megan Nickell had a diving catch for the final out in the top of the third inning that provided a spark for the Eagles going into the bottom half of the inning. The Eagles hit a pair of inside-the-park home runs and scored 10 runs to take a double digit lead.
“Megan (Nickell) had a catch where she came flying and dove into the dugout, and the girls built off that momentum. And that carried over to the plate and everyone’s bats got going, and that was the spark we needed,” said Nickell.
Eastern drew a pair of walks to begin the third inning. Megan Nickell then hit a ball into the left center field gap and would speed around the bases for a three- run inside-the-park homerun to give Eastern a 6-0 lead. Hannah Felts then tallied a base hit and would later come around to score on a wild pitch as Eastern took a 7-0 lead. Eastern then scored on a bases-loaded walk for an 8-0 lead. Alex Spradlin then tallied a three-RBI triple to give Eastern an 11-0 lead. The next at bat, Laken Gullett, hit the second inside the park home run of the inning as the Eagles would lead 13-0 after three innings.
New Boston reached on an error in the top of the fourth inning but a flyout and strikeout by Hannah Felts ended the inning.
Eastern tallied the final run of the game in the bottom of the inning as Nickell scored on an RBI groundout by Felts as Eastern would take the victory 14-0 over the visiting Tigers.
At the plate for the Eagles, Megan Nickell was 2-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Laken Gullett finished 2-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Sandy Conley had a pair of hits and an RBI, while Hannah Felts had two hits and three RBIs. Lydia Park walked twice and scored a run. Emma Young drew four walks, scored a run and had an RBI. Alex Spradlin tripled and scored a run. Kelsey Helphenstine scored two runs.
Hannah Felts earned the win in the circle, tossing a complete game, allowing one hit, and striking out seven.
The Eagles will be back in action Wednesday night against South Webster.
“South Webster is a really good team. We’re going to have to play defense the best we can and try to keep the bats going," Nickell said. Everyone in the SOC (Southern Ohio Conference Division) II is pretty tough. There's no easy games, so we’re going to have to take these last couple victories and build on them.”
